April 23, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver

By Joe Fisher
April 23 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and raping a DoorDash driver and assaulting another woman.

Joseph Killins, 38, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon, and robbery with a firearm, as well as charges related to another robbery, according to a police department press release.

Killins is accused of kidnapping a woman in her early 20s when she was making a DoorDash delivery at the Residence Inn at 4312 W. Boy Scout Blvd, near the Tampa International Airport, on Tuesday night. The woman was wearing Airpods and was on a phone call with her girlfriend when the incident occurred, police said.

Killins allegedly forced the woman back into her vehicle and forced her at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, about a 14-minute drive away. It was there that Killins allegedly sexually battered her.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim tracked her location using her phone. They reportedly rescued her from the car. Killins fired his gun at them several times, striking one of her girlfriend's family members, a woman in her early 20s. He then fled the scene.

The following day, Killins allegedly assaulted a woman inside the Belara Lakes Apartments. The victim, a Hispanic woman in her 40s, was thrown to the ground and punched and her backpack was stolen.

"This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

"My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit."

Police apprehended Killins at the Tampa Inn, located at 2901 E. Busch Blvd, about 4 miles east of the Belara Lakes Apartments. He is being held at the Orient Road Jail.

Killins has a prior record including charges of burglary and aggravated battery, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

