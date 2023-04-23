Israeli PM Netanyahu open to meeting Florida Gov. DeSantis during trade mission

1/3

Israeli Prime Minister and staunch Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu said he is open to meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during DeSantis’ global trade mission in Israel. File photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, said he is open to meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during DeSantis' global trade mission in Israel. Speaking with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Netanyahu said meeting with Democrats and Republicans is important to Israel's bipartisan support from the United States. Brennan asked the prime minister specifically if he is meeting with DeSantis. Advertisement

"Of course, I'll meet with everyone. Why not?" he responded. "I meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors. I'm not avoiding the question. And actually, I'm, I'm rushing right into it. I'd meet with every American representative, governor, senator, members of Congress. And I think it's- it's my job. And I think it's important for Israel's bipartisan support in the United States. I make a point of it."

The Florida governor announced an international trade mission on Friday that will take him to South Korea, Japan, Israel and the United Kingdom to meet with business and government leaders. He said the mission is meant to expand Florida's economic partnerships.

"Florida has the 15th largest economy in the world, and that is because our state has worked to create partnerships with other countries to create jobs and boost the economy," DeSantis said in a statement.

"This trade mission will give us the opportunity to strengthen economic relationships and continue to demonstrate Florida's position as an economic leader."

DeSantis will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other government officials in Japan, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in South Korea and Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.

The press release from the governor did not specify who he will meet with in Israel, only that he will meet with "government leaders and Israeli companies."

Netanyahu did not clarify whether plans were set for a meeting with DeSantis.

According to the governor's office, trade between Florida and Israel reached $651 in 2022, and merchandise trade has grown by 65% in the last five years.