Golden sculptures of Disney Characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, part of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection, stand next to each other as the fireworks show titled "Enchantment" at Disney World in Orlando. Disneyland visitors in Anaheim, Calif., saw more flames than expected when the 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon "Maleficent" caught fire during the park’s Fantasmic Fireworks show. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Disneyland visitors saw more flames than expected when the 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon "Maleficent" caught fire during the park's Fantasmic Fireworks show. The Anaheim, Calif., Fire Department was called to Tom Sawyer Island and charged with subduing the towering beast as it burned on Saturday night, KTLA reported. The flames could be seen throughout the park and beyond its gates. Advertisement

Attendees were cleared from nearby rides as a line of fire trucks swarmed the park.

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished," Disneyland said in a statement to KTLA.

"All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests."

Parkgoers shared videos of the surreal scene on social media. The dragon can be seen spewing fire while fully engulfed in flame.

The Fantasmic show takes place twice nightly. The dragon appears at the height of the show and is confronted by Mickey Mouse, who sports his signature wizardly garb from the film Fantasia.

Officials have not determined the cause of the incident but the fire appeared to originate from the dragon's head before spreading to its body, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The show has been a mainstay at the park since debuting in 1992.