Advertisement
U.S. News
April 22, 2023 / 9:25 AM

Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under Texas bill

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune
Republican authors say the bill requiring public schools to "prominently display" the Ten Commandments will enable state students to become "better Texans." File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
Republican authors say the bill requiring public schools to "prominently display" the Ten Commandments will enable state students to become "better Texans." File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Public schools in Texas would have to prominently display the Ten Commandments in every classroom starting next school year under a bill the Texas Senate approved this week.

Senate Bill 1515 by Sen. Phil King, a Republican from Weatherford, Texas, now heads to the House for consideration after its passage on Thursday.

Advertisement

This is the latest attempt from Texas Republicans to inject religion into public schools. In 2021, state Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Texas, authored a bill that became law requiring schools to display donated "In God We Trust" signs.

King said during a committee hearing earlier this month that the Ten Commandments are part of American heritage and it's time to bring them back into the classroom. He said the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for his bill after it sided with Joe Kennedy, a high school football coach in Washington state who was fired for praying at football games. The court ruled that was praying as a private citizen, not as an employee of the district.

RELATED Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law

"[The bill] will remind students all across Texas of the importance of the fundamental foundation of America," King said during that hearing.

Advertisement

The Senate also gave final passage to Senate Bill 1396, authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, a Galveston, Texas, Republican, which would allow public and charter schools to adopt a policy requiring every campus to set aside a time for students and employees to read the Bible or other religious texts and to pray.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement that both bills are wins for religious freedom in Texas.

RELATED Florida expands so-called 'don't say gay' law through high school level

"I believe that you cannot change the culture of the country until you change the culture of mankind," he said. "Bringing the Ten Commandments and prayer back to our public schools will enable our students to become better Texans."

Matt Krause, a former Texas state representative and attorney with the First Liberty Institute, the organization that represented the Washington coach, said the Kennedy case was a victory in religious freedom and this bill would be protected.

"The Kennedy case for religious liberty was much like the Dobbs case was for the pro-life movement," he said. "It was a fundamental shift."

RELATED Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use

In opposition to the bill, John Litzler, general counsel and director of public policy at the Texas Baptists Christian Life Commission, said at the committee hearing that the organization has concerns about taxpayer money being used to buy religious texts and that parents, not schools, should be having conversations about religion with their children."

Advertisement

"I should have the right to introduce my daughter to the concepts of adultery and coveting one's spouse," Litzler said. "It shouldn't be one of the first things she learns to read in her kindergarten classroom."

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune, a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy.

Latest Headlines

Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash kills 1
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash kills 1
April 22 (UPI) -- The southbound lanes of a key interstate highway bridge in Connecticut remained closed Saturday, a day after a fiery truck crash on the span sent clouds of thick smoke billowing into the atmosphere.
Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court left in place the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone on Friday, allowing access to the drug while legal challenges continue.
Kamala Harris announces $562M to bolster weather resilience in coastal states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris announces $562M to bolster weather resilience in coastal states
April 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss climate change and mitigation against extreme weather events in Miami on Friday as South Florida recovers from historic flooding.
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
April 21 (UPI) -- A toddler in Washington state was reportedly shot and left at a fire station on Friday morning, authorities said.
Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board
April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan businessman pleaded guilty Friday to paying bribes to the chairman of Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and hiring the chairman's wife as a consultant.
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
April 21 (UPI) -- Kim Potter, the former police officer who was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, will be released from prison on Monday.
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at helping disadvantaged communities protect against disproportionate environmental pollution.
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut police have identified the 12-year-old girl who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford.
Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring
April 21 (UPI) -- Lyft has announced a series of layoffs as the rideshare company struggles to remain competitive.
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
April 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Friday that CEOs from the major insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi will testify at a hearing next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement