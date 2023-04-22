Minnesota lawmakers ban conversion therapy, guarantee gender-affirming care

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will sign the Trans Refuge Act, which blocks the enforcement of other states' laws limiting "gender-affirming" healthcare. Photo Courtesy Minnesota Governor's Office/Twitter

April 22 (UPI) -- Minnesota legislators have passed three measures aimed at protecting the rights of people who travel to the state for an abortion, guaranteeing gender-affirming care and banning conversion therapy. The Democrat-led state Senate passed the Trans Refuge Act, a bill providing gender-affirming healthcare protections, by a vote of 34 to 30 on Friday. Advertisement

The measure prohibits the enforcement of a court order for the removal of a child or enforcement of another state's law being applied in a pending child protection action in Minnesota "when the law of another state allows the child to be removed from the parent or guardian for receiving medically necessary healthcare or mental health care that respects the gender-identity of the patient."

Meanwhile, HF 16, which bans conversion therapy in minors and vulnerable adults, passed by a vote of 36 to 27, while the bill protecting the privacy of health records from those traveling to Minnesota for an abortion passed by a vote of 34 to 29.

The bills also shield patients and their families, as well as medical practitioners performing procedures deemed illegal in other states from extradition orders in Minnesota.

"People should have the liberties that are guaranteed in our Constitution. People should have the right to self-determination," State Sen. Scott Dibble, who sponsored some of the legislation, said Friday. "And in Minnesota, people should be free from the laws of other states that would impact and negatively affect all of those basic American rights."

The three bills have already passed the House of Representatives and will soon head to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has promised to sign them.

"The forces of hatred and bigotry are on the march in states across this country. But let's be clear: In Minnesota, that march stops at our borders," Walz Tweeted Friday.

"When the Trans Refuge Act reaches my desk, I'll be proud to sign it into law."

Republican opponents argued the legal protections extend beyond Minnesota's purview.

"This bill is the state of Minnesota telling the rest of the county that we aren't going to honor your laws or your court orders if we don't like them," Republican State Sen. Michael Kruen said in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio, asserting that the Trans Refuge Act violates the U.S. Constitution.

