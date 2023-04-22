Advertisement
April 22, 2023 / 1:45 PM

Minn. police detain man with gun in Mall of America parking lot

By Matt Bernardini

April 22 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota arrested a man in the Mall of America parking lot after receiving a call about a person in the area armed with a shotgun.

Bloomington, Minn., Police told the Star Tribune they responded late Friday afternoon to Mall's north parking lot, where the Royal Canadian International Circus was staging a performance, after a 911 caller said a man with a gun had entered a circus tent.

When they arrived, police said they confronted the man, who allegedly refused to drop the weapon and wasn't cooperating, KSTP-TV reported.

After contacting a family member, police said they learned the man was having a mental health crisis.

Earlier reports had said that there were shots fired, but the police later clarified that no shots had been fired in the mall.

"Crisis negotiators are communicating with the male and attempting to negotiate a surrender," the Bloomington Police Department tweeted.

After crisis communicators arrived, the man was detained and taken to a hospital.

The mall's parking areas and nearby roads were closed temporarily during the incident but then reopened after the man was detained.

Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform TSA confiscates 1,508 guns at airport checkpoints in first quarter of year In 3 recent U.S. shootings, victims' common mistakes bring grim results

Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
April 22 (UPI) -- A top Alabama education official has resigned after Gov. Kay Ivey accused her of distributing teacher training textbooks containing "woke concepts."
Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform
April 22 (UPI) -- Tennesee Gov. Bill Lee has announced plans to call a special legislative session focused on gun reform in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people last month.
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
April 22 (UPI) -- Delaware will become the 22nd U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana after its governor decided to allow two bills already passed by the legislature to become law without his signature.
Manhattan DA, House GOP agree to allow former prosecutor to testify
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manhattan DA, House GOP agree to allow former prosecutor to testify
April 22 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has withdrawn a lawsuit asking the courts to block the House Judiciary Committee from compelling former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to testify.
Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash
April 22 (UPI) -- The southbound lanes of a key interstate highway bridge in Connecticut remained closed Saturday, a day after a fiery truck crash on the span sent clouds of thick smoke billowing into the atmosphere.
Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under Texas bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under Texas bill
April 22 (UPI) -- Public schools in Texas would have to prominently display the Ten Commandments in every classroom starting next school year under a bill the Texas Senate approved this week.
Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court left in place the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone on Friday, allowing access to the drug while legal challenges continue.
Kamala Harris announces $562M to bolster weather resilience in coastal states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris announces $562M to bolster weather resilience in coastal states
April 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss climate change and mitigation against extreme weather events in Miami on Friday as South Florida recovers from historic flooding.
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station
April 21 (UPI) -- A toddler in Washington state was reportedly shot and left at a fire station on Friday morning, authorities said.
Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board
April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan businessman pleaded guilty Friday to paying bribes to the chairman of Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and hiring the chairman's wife as a consultant.
