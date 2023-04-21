Trending
April 21, 2023 / 7:24 PM

Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station

By Matt Bernardini

April 21 (UPI) -- A toddler in Washington state was reportedly shot and left at a fire station on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers with the Tukwila Police Department were responding to 911 reports of a woman screaming around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived in the area near the fire station, they saw a vehicle fleeing from the site and found the child.

The Seattle Times reported paramedics transported the child to Harborview Medical Center. She is in critical condition, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg.

"The victim was moved from the residence to Fire Station 53 by a family member following the shooting," the Tukwila Police said in a statement. "The family member remained at the scene, then traveled with the victim to the hospital. There is no update to the condition of the victim at this time.

The police are continuing to investigate.

Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court keeps abortion pill mifepristone broadly available for now
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court left in place the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone on Friday, allowing access to the drug while legal challenges continue.
Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board
April 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan businessman pleaded guilty Friday to paying bribes to the chairman of Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and hiring the chairman's wife as a consultant.
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-police officer convicted in killing unarmed Daunte Wright to be freed Monday
April 21 (UPI) -- Kim Potter, the former police officer who was convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, will be released from prison on Monday.
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at helping disadvantaged communities protect against disproportionate environmental pollution.
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut police have identified the 12-year-old girl who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford.
Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring
April 21 (UPI) -- Lyft has announced a series of layoffs as the rideshare company struggles to remain competitive.
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
April 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Friday that CEOs from the major insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi will testify at a hearing next month.
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. federal trade Commission said Friday that HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million to settle allegations that it deceived service providers using misleading tactics selling home improvement project leads.
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
April 21 (UPI) -- Unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history as contract talks stall.
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
April 21 (UPI) -- Twitter removed the "state-affiliated media" label from the accounts of U.S.-based outlets NPR and PBS Friday. The company also removed the labels for outlets funded by authoritarian governments like China and Russia.
