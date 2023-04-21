Police in Washington state say toddler shot, left at fire station

April 21 (UPI) -- A toddler in Washington state was reportedly shot and left at a fire station on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers with the Tukwila Police Department were responding to 911 reports of a woman screaming around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived in the area near the fire station, they saw a vehicle fleeing from the site and found the child.

The Seattle Times reported paramedics transported the child to Harborview Medical Center. She is in critical condition, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg.

"The victim was moved from the residence to Fire Station 53 by a family member following the shooting," the Tukwila Police said in a statement. "The family member remained at the scene, then traveled with the victim to the hospital. There is no update to the condition of the victim at this time.

The police are continuing to investigate.