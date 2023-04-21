Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 21, 2023 / 3:58 PM

Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring

By Patrick Hilsman
The Lift Logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Marketplace in New York City on March 29, 2019. The company announced plans to significantly reduce employment. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Lift Logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Marketplace in New York City on March 29, 2019. The company announced plans to significantly reduce employment. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Lyft has announced a series of layoffs as the rideshare company struggles to remain competitive.

"I'm confirming that we will significantly reduce the size of our team as part of a restructuring to focus on better meeting the needs of riders and drivers," Lyft CEO David Risher said in an email to employees Friday.

Advertisement

"We need to be a faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers so we can deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth," Risher continued, "we intend to use these savings to invest in competitive pricing, faster pick-up times, and better driver earnings."

Risher said employees would be sent email updates on their status on April 27.

The company says it will provide 10 weeks of pay and healthcare coverage through Oct. 31 to affected employees.

Lyft co-founders, John Zimmer, who served as president, and Logan Green, who served as CEO, announced in March that they would shortly step down from their positions. On April 17, Risher took over as CEO.

Lyft shares plummeted more than 70% over the year prior to the announcement but rose 5% following news of the leadership change.

Advertisement

"All founders eventually find the right moment to step back and the right leaders to take their company forward," Green said of his resignation.

In February, Lyft's main competitor, Uber, announced layoffs as part of a performance review. Uber says the company plans to backfill the vacant positions.

Read More

Lyft hires new CEO as co-founders step back amid competition struggles Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises Labor Department to issue new rules on independent contractors

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden: Executive order on environmental justice offers 'basic dignity' for all
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at helping disadvantaged communities protect against disproportionate environmental pollution.
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Connecticut police identify 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut police have identified the 12-year-old girl who was killed during a drive-by shooting in Hartford.
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap
April 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Friday that CEOs from the major insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi will testify at a hearing next month.
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. federal trade Commission said Friday that HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million to settle allegations that it deceived service providers using misleading tactics selling home improvement project leads.
Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will determine by Friday evening if the availability of mifepristone will be cut nationwide, severely limiting access to medical abortions in the country.
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
April 21 (UPI) -- Unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history as contract talks stall.
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
April 21 (UPI) -- Twitter removed the "state-affiliated media" label from the accounts of U.S.-based outlets NPR and PBS Friday. The company also removed the labels for outlets funded by authoritarian governments like China and Russia.
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
April 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a fight against a Florida law that bans discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom have planned a school walkout and rallies in four cities on Friday.
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
April 21 (UPI) -- Larry Elder, the conservative talk-radio host who came up short in a failed vote to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom two years ago, announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
April 21 (UPI) -- With reservoirs close to full capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, California's Department of Water Resources expects to deliver 100% of the state's requested water supplies for the first time in 17 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement