Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall

April 21 (UPI) -- As contract talks stall again, unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history. Under pressure from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the unions ended their strike last week after reaching an agreement framework with the Rutgers administration under President Jonathan Holloway. Since then, union leaders have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of progress in negotiations with Murphy. Advertisement

"We believe we are close to an agreement, but unless we make real progress soon, we will have to reconsider our decision to suspend our strike," said Rebecca Givan, president of the Rutgers AAUP-AFT, the largest of the three university unions.

"It's time to bring these negotiations to an end and reach a fair agreement for a stronger Rutgers," she said.

During the strike earlier this month, classes were stalled for the more than 67,000 Rutgers students at its main campus in New Brunswick and sister campuses in Newark and Camden. It marked the first faculty strike at the school since it was founded in 1776.

A renewed strike could interfere with final exams and graduation coming next month. Rutgers spokesperson Dory Devlin said university officials were confident that an agreement can be at hand soon.

"Our focus right now is on reaching an agreement beyond the framework agreed to on Friday and supporting our students' continued academic progress," Devlin said.

The unions have been pushing for substantial pay raises in the new contract and improved working conditions for adjunct faculty and graduate students.