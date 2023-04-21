Trending
April 21, 2023

Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall

By Clyde Hughes
Last week, New Jersey's governor pushed the unions to end their strike and reach an agreement framework with the Rutgers administration under President Jonathan Holloway (pictured). Photo courtesy of Rutgers University
April 21 (UPI) -- As contract talks stall again, unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history.

Under pressure from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the unions ended their strike last week after reaching an agreement framework with the Rutgers administration under President Jonathan Holloway. Since then, union leaders have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of progress in negotiations with Murphy.

"We believe we are close to an agreement, but unless we make real progress soon, we will have to reconsider our decision to suspend our strike," said Rebecca Givan, president of the Rutgers AAUP-AFT, the largest of the three university unions.

"It's time to bring these negotiations to an end and reach a fair agreement for a stronger Rutgers," she said.

During the strike earlier this month, classes were stalled for the more than 67,000 Rutgers students at its main campus in New Brunswick and sister campuses in Newark and Camden. It marked the first faculty strike at the school since it was founded in 1776.

A renewed strike could interfere with final exams and graduation coming next month. Rutgers spokesperson Dory Devlin said university officials were confident that an agreement can be at hand soon.

"Our focus right now is on reaching an agreement beyond the framework agreed to on Friday and supporting our students' continued academic progress," Devlin said.

The unions have been pushing for substantial pay raises in the new contract and improved working conditions for adjunct faculty and graduate students.

Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
April 21 (UPI) -- Twitter removed the "state-affiliated media" label from the accounts of U.S.-based outlets NPR and PBS Friday. The company also removed the labels for outlets funded by authoritarian governments like China and Russia.
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
April 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a fight against a Florida law that bans discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom have planned a school walkout and rallies in four cities on Friday.
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
April 21 (UPI) -- Larry Elder, the conservative talk-radio host who came up short in a failed vote to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom two years ago, announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
April 21 (UPI) -- With reservoirs close to full capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, California's Department of Water Resources expects to deliver 100% of the state's requested water supplies for the first time in 17 years.
AAA: Gas prices should follow oil and move lower
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices should follow oil and move lower
April 21 (UPI) -- If the direction of crude oil prices is any indication, the price at the pump for consumers should start to move lower, motor club AAA said.
Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X
April 21 (UPI) -- After taking stock market hits for lowering prices on some of its electric vehicle models this year, Tesla announced on Friday it will increase prices on its high-end Model S and Model X vehicles.
Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday aimed at protecting vital resources in minority communities as part of a series of announcements to highlight government efforts to fight climate change.
Kamala Harris to talk climate change, extreme weather resilience in Florida
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris to talk climate change, extreme weather resilience in Florida
April 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss climate change and mitigation against extreme weather events in Miami on Friday as South Florida recovers from historic flooding.
Ex-UConn student sentenced for brutal 2020 crime spree
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-UConn student sentenced for brutal 2020 crime spree
April 21 (UPI) -- A former University of Connecticut student who killed two people during a 2020 crime spree was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday, authorities said.
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
April 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said an American Airlines employee was killed on the tarmac of Austin-Gergstrom International Airport.
