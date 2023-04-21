Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall

April 21 (UPI) -- As contract talks stall again, unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history.
Under pressure from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the unions ended their strike last week after reaching an agreement framework with the Rutgers administration under President Jonathan Holloway. Since then, union leaders have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of progress in negotiations with Murphy.