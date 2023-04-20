Trending
April 20, 2023

Traffic deaths in 2022 slightly down from previous year, NHTSA says

By Matt Bernardini

April 20 (UPI) -- Traffic deaths were slightly down during 2022 but remained above pre-pandemic levels, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The number of people killed last year, 42,795, was slightly less than the 42,939 fatalities in 2021. Deaths declined for the third straight quarter, after increasing for seven quarters in a row beginning during the second half of 2020.

The estimated fatality rate decreased to 1.35 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2022, down from 1.37 fatalities per 100 million in 2021. However, Americans are driving more than they did during the height of the pandemic.

"We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways, and everyone has a role to play in reversing the rise that we experienced in recent years," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "Through our National Roadway Safety Strategy, we're strengthening traffic safety across the country, and working toward a day when these preventable tragedies are a thing of the past."

Twenty-seven states reported increases while 23 saw a decrease. The agency said that speeding deaths increased nearly 8%, while crashes involving trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%.

In February the NHTSA said that the Department of Transportation had authorized more than $800 million in grants to help communities carry out projects that can address high-crash areas.

