The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Vyacheslav Gladkov/ Telegram

April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said. There was an "abnormal descent of aviation ammunition" from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Air Force around 10:15 p.m. local time, Russian government-controlled media reported. Advertisement

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a statement on Telegram that there were two women injured during the accidental bombing, one of whom suffered a head injury of "moderate severity" and was taken to a local hospital. The other refused hospital attention.

Gladkov said that four apartments in a building on Shalandina Street were destroyed and that residents have been offered temporary shelter in a local hotel. Four cars were also damaged.

"An investigation team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot. The reason for the incident is being investigated," Gladkov said.

Gladkov said in an earlier statement that nobody was killed during the explosion, which had a blast radius of about 20 meters.

Russia has faced similar blunders inside its borders.

In October, a Russian fighter jet crashed into a home in Siberia killing the two pilots as Ukraine allegedly shelled Belgorod, a city of about 370,000 people located about 25 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Advertisement

The previous week, at least 14 people were killed when a Russian Su-34 supersonic bomber crashed into a nine-floor residential tower in the southern Russian town of Yeysk.