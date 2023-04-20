President Joe Biden to launch re-election bid next week, sources say

President Joe Biden is planning to officially launch a re-election campaign as early as next week, multiple news outlets reported Thursday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to officially launch a re-election campaign as early as next week, according to unnamed sources in multiple reports. Biden, 80, is expected to break the news in a video announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the planning. Advertisement

Biden's small circle of close-knit advisers and allies are preparing to make the video announcement Tuesday, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

"(It is) no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He's running," a senior Democratic source told CNN.

The announcement is reportedly meant to coincide with the anniversary of Biden's 2019 bid for the presidency, USA Today reported, citing Democrats familiar with the plan.

The timing also allows him to officially enter the race ahead of a major Democratic fundraiser next Friday.

Thursday's news shouldn't be surprising, given the president's recent comments on the topic of his re-election decision.

Before leaving Ireland Saturday, Biden told reporters there he was expecting to announce his election intentions "relatively soon."

"I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," the president said before boarding Air Force One.

"I told you my plan is to run again."

Biden is already the oldest sitting president and will be just over two weeks away from his 82nd birthday on Election Day in November 2024.