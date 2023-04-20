Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2023 / 8:13 PM

President Joe Biden to launch re-election bid next week, sources say

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden is planning to officially launch a re-election campaign as early as next week, multiple news outlets reported Thursday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Joe Biden is planning to officially launch a re-election campaign as early as next week, multiple news outlets reported Thursday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to officially launch a re-election campaign as early as next week, according to unnamed sources in multiple reports.

Biden, 80, is expected to break the news in a video announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the planning.

Advertisement

Biden's small circle of close-knit advisers and allies are preparing to make the video announcement Tuesday, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

"(It is) no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He's running," a senior Democratic source told CNN.

The announcement is reportedly meant to coincide with the anniversary of Biden's 2019 bid for the presidency, USA Today reported, citing Democrats familiar with the plan.

The timing also allows him to officially enter the race ahead of a major Democratic fundraiser next Friday.

Thursday's news shouldn't be surprising, given the president's recent comments on the topic of his re-election decision.

Before leaving Ireland Saturday, Biden told reporters there he was expecting to announce his election intentions "relatively soon."

"I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," the president said before boarding Air Force One.

Advertisement

"I told you my plan is to run again."

Biden is already the oldest sitting president and will be just over two weeks away from his 82nd birthday on Election Day in November 2024.

Read More

Joe Biden announces $1B for climate efforts during global forum House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveils debt limit bill, spending cuts President, vice president release 2022 tax returns

Latest Headlines

White House hopes report brings more protection for old-growth forests
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
White House hopes report brings more protection for old-growth forests
April 20 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the release of a new report on old-growth forests in the United States while asking for input on conservation amid a push for climate resilience.
TSA confiscates 1,508 guns at airport checkpoints in first quarter of year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TSA confiscates 1,508 guns at airport checkpoints in first quarter of year
April 20 (UPI) -- Officers with the Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 1,500 guns at airport security checkpoints in the United States during the first quarter of the year, more than 93% of which were loaded.
Traffic deaths in 2022 slightly down from previous year, NHTSA says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Traffic deaths in 2022 slightly down from previous year, NHTSA says
April 20 (UPI) -- Traffic deaths were slightly down during 2022, but remained above pre-pandemic levels, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.
Amazon program to use shared information to halt spread of counterfeit goods
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon program to use shared information to halt spread of counterfeit goods
April 20 (UPI) -- The online shopping giant Amazon on Thursday revealed a new anti-counterfeiting knowledge exchange program for shop owners who sell on the platform in a bid to stop the spread of counterfeit goods.
New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring
April 20 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are worried artificial intelligence will affect the workforce over the next two decades, according to new research published Thursday.
In trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
April 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge Thursday denied a request by Donald Trump's legal team to instruct the jury in his upcoming civil trial on rape charges that the former president is "excused" from attending unless called to testify.
'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped
April 20 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin's lawyers said on Thursday that charges against the actor in the fatal shooting of photographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" had been dropped.
Twitter begins removing legacy blue checks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter begins removing legacy blue checks
April 20 (UPI) -- Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checks from accounts, as the platform shifts to a subscription-based system for awarding checkmarks.
Former 'Million Dollar Man' wrestler, others indicted in fraud of money for needy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former 'Million Dollar Man' wrestler, others indicted in fraud of money for needy
April 20 (UPI) -- Former "Million Dollar Man" pro wrestler Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr., the former head of Mississippi's Department of Human Services and others, have been indicted for allegedly stealing millions in federal funds.
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
April 20 (UPI) -- Arbitrators have ruled that MyPillow CEO and noted Trump ally Mike Lindell must pay $5 million to a man who answered his "Prove Mike Wrong" challenge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
Police search for N.C. man, 24, in connection with shooting of adult, juvenile
Police search for N.C. man, 24, in connection with shooting of adult, juvenile
Judge denies Manhattan DA's request to block subpoena of ex-prosecutor
Judge denies Manhattan DA's request to block subpoena of ex-prosecutor
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement