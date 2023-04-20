Biden, Colombia's Gustavo Petro talk common goals from economics to climate

1/4

Colombian President Gustavo Petro shares President Joe Biden’s goal of moving away from the use of fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy, the president said ahead of a meeting at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday met with President Joe Biden at the White House, where the two leaders discussed common goals on peace, democracy, and climate change. Ahead of the bilateral meeting, Petro said his country and the United States share many common goals, including the overarching goal of maintaining peace and democracy. Advertisement

"The concept of democracy and freedom is not etched in stone; rather, it is a flow. It flows along, and it evolves with history and becomes ever more profound," he said, according to a White House transcript.

"So we are going down the same river, a river that leads us to ever greater democracy and ever greater freedom," he said.

Biden called Colombia the "key to the hemisphere," underlining the importance of its partnership, especially as it pertains to combating climate change. The president pledged to commit $500 million to preserve the Amazon.

The funding -- contributed over the next five years -- will be used to end deforestation and provide public, private and philanthropic support, according to the White House.

"And as we begin the next century of our partnership, I believe we can do even more to deepen and develop cooperation," Biden said.

Biden applauded Petro for Colombia's humanitarian support toward Venezuelan refugees. An estimated 2.5 million refugees are living in Colombia after fleeing from the growing economic and political crisis in their home country, according to the international nonprofit think tank Crisis Group.

Biden said, like himself, Petro is focused on building Colombia's economy from the "bottom up and middle out," creating a standard of dignity for the working class.

As Petro addressed his nation's economy, he kept the focus on the climate at the forefront.

"And if we look at the economy, today, humankind and the whole Earth calls for an in-depth thoroughgoing economic change," he said.

"We need to move from a fossil fuel sort of capital, the coveting of fossil fuel -- which has evolved like a hurricane that is increasingly threatening our existence -- to an economy that does not use coal, oil, or gas."

Biden said the United States and Colombia also will work together on countering the trafficking of narcotics. A 2018 report from the Drug Enforcement Administration correlated a rise in cocaine-related deaths to an increase in the production of Colombian cocaine. Cocaine is among the illicit drugs that can be contaminated with fentanyl, leaving users to unknowingly use the sometimes lethal substance.

Last year, the Office of National Drug Control Policy identified Colombia as among the leading producers of cocaine in South America. While production had declined, the agency said production remained high.

