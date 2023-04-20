Trending
April 20, 2023 / 6:43 PM

New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring

By Simon Druker

April 20 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are worried artificial intelligence will affect the workforce over the next two decades, according to new research published Thursday.

The survey published by Pew Research found more than six of 10 (62%) of those asked believed AI will "have a major impact on jobholders over the next 20 years," while at the same time, only 28% think the technology will affect them personally.

Approximately half of those polled believe there will be little or no impact on them.

In a general sense, those surveyed do remain circumspect of the emerging technology.

RELATED AI software may successfully diagnose tuberculosis

Asked how they feel about using AI making the final hiring decision for jobs, an overwhelming 71% were against the idea, with only 7% in favor. Results were similar when it came to AI systems making firing decisions. However, results were almost split when it came to hiring, with 47% believing AI would do a better job than humans at evaluating all job applicants equally.

A strong majority, 66%, would not think of applying for a job if they knew AI would be significantly involved in the hiring process.

Only 39% of Americans surveyed say they have at least heard of AI being used in hiring practices, while 61% say they have heard nothing at all on that front.

The poll also found a majority of those asked are not supportive of the idea of AI being used to monitor or track workers' movements during office hours.

Earlier this year, a separate survey conducted by Pew Research found a majority of Americans were "uncomfortable" with being treated using AI technology in the healthcare system.

RELATED AI technology may help spot subtle speech changes in early Alzheimer's

EU lawmakers call for tougher AI oversight

