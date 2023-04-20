Trending
April 20, 2023 / 8:31 PM

White House hopes report brings more protection for old-growth forests

By Adam Schrader
The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the release of a new report on old-growth forests in the United States and asked for input on conservation amid a push for climate resilience in the face of increasing risks from droughts to forest fires. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Northwest Region
April 20 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the release of a new report on old-growth forests in the United States while asking for input on conservation amid a push for climate resilience.

The new report, released ahead of Earth Day celebrations, identifies and defines mature and old-growth forests on lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management across the United States. Early attempts to define such forests have been made as far back as the 1940s.

The report represents the fulfillment of an executive order signed by President Biden on Earth Day in 2022, directing the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior to develop several reports creating inventories of forests and setting reforestation targets.

Lands managed by the federal government contain more than 178 million acres of forests that "provide a variety of ecological, social, tribal and economic values," the report reads, particularly those provided by older forests.

"Old-growth forest represents 18%, and mature forest another 45%, of all forested land managed by the two agencies," the report reads.

The report defines old-growth forests as those with "dynamic systems distinguished by old trees and related structural attributes" that are also "distinguished by their ecosystem services and social, cultural, and economic values" -- particularly in connection with tribal nations.

Mature forests are described in the report as occurring ecologically at the stage of forest development immediately before old growth. They can "vary widely" with age, location and climate.

The federal agencies said in the report that old-growth forests are stereotypically considered to be "most forests" along the coastal regions. However, the report found that "extensive areas" of old-growth forest occur in pinyon-juniper and other lower-productivity forest types.

"Healthy, resilient forests are critical to helping us respond to the climate impacts being felt by communities across the country, because they store carbon, provide clean air and water, and sustain biodiversity," said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning.

"The reports released today will help enhance our work to protect and grow forests by creating a scientific framework for further study and public engagement for effective forest management and protection."

In the report, officials noted that next steps include identifying threats to such forests including wildfires, insects and disease and developing strategies to sustain and restore such forests.

The Forest Service also released a new tool "that illustrates the risks and vulnerabilities of climate change across the landscape."

Additionally, officials have called for public input on how national forests and grasslands should be managed for climate resilience.

"Our forest ecosystems and communities are struggling to keep up with the stresses of climate change, whether it's fire, drought, or insect infestations, it is clear that we must adapt quickly," said USDA Under Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment Homer Wilkes.

"The USDA and our federal, tribal, state, local and community partners are working together to meet these challenges, pooling knowledge, sharing resources and discovering new ways to conserve resources, protect communities and ensure future generations can enjoy the countless benefits our forests provide."

