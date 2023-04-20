Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2023 / 6:54 PM

Amazon program to use shared information to halt spread of counterfeit goods

By Adam Schrader
The online shopping giant Amazon on Thursday revealed a new anti-counterfeiting knowledge exchange program for shop owners who sell on the platform in a bid to stop the spread of counterfeit goods. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The online shopping giant Amazon on Thursday revealed a new anti-counterfeiting knowledge exchange program for shop owners who sell on the platform in a bid to stop the spread of counterfeit goods. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- In a bid to stop the spread of counterfeit goods, the online shopping giant Amazon on Thursday revealed a new anti-counterfeiting knowledge exchange program for shop owners who sell on the platform.

Amazon announced in a news release that the Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange was created "to make it safer to shop online and more difficult for counterfeiters to move among different stores to attempt to sell their counterfeit goods."

Advertisement

The program, known as ACX, is voluntary, but stores that choose to participate will be able to share information about "confirmed counterfeiters" who try to sell counterfeit products.

"We want our customers to have confidence in their shopping experience and for brands to know they are protected from counterfeits," said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of Selling Partner Services.

RELATED Lawmakers call for Mexico travel advisory over fentanyl-laced prescription pills

Amazon said sharing information will allow stores to quickly identify and stop those who sell counterfeit products, as well as "make more robust referrals to law enforcement."

James Mancuso, director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, said in the Amazon news release that the federal agency, which is overseen by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was a part of the creation of the program.

Advertisement

"This is an opening salvo in a much larger battle against counterfeiters and criminal organizations, and the effort will need even greater participation, from all industries and sectors, to reach its full potential," Mancuso said.

RELATED Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra

"We look forward to supporting this momentous effort with all of the tools that the IPR Center brings to bear."

Daniel Castro with the Center for Data Innovation, a think tank focused on studying technology and public policy, said in the Amazon news release that the program was created after the Department of Homeland Security called for private sector stakeholders to take a "more active role" in combating counterfeits.

In February, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said they had seized shipments with counterfeit money and goods estimated to be worth more than $800,000 including 84 handbags and apparel purportedly made by top brands such as Gucci, Chanel, Burberry and Hermes.

RELATED Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints

CBP agents also seized 15,000 pills advertised as Viagra arriving from Hong Kong last month, worth more than $1 million if legitimate.

At the time, the agency said it has seen an increase in shipments and seizures of illegal prescription drugs coming into the United States since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring
April 20 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are worried artificial intelligence will affect the workforce over the next two decades, according to new research published Thursday.
In trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
In trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
April 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge Thursday denied a request by Donald Trump's legal team to instruct the jury in his upcoming civil trial on rape charges that the former president is "excused" from attending unless called to testify.
'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped
April 20 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin's lawyers said on Thursday that charges against the actor in the fatal shooting of photographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" had been dropped.
Twitter begins removing legacy blue checks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter begins removing legacy blue checks
April 20 (UPI) -- Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checks from accounts, as the platform shifts to a subscription-based system for awarding checkmarks.
Former 'Million Dollar Man' wrestler, others indicted in fraud of money for needy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former 'Million Dollar Man' wrestler, others indicted in fraud of money for needy
April 20 (UPI) -- Former "Million Dollar Man" pro wrestler Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr., the former head of Mississippi's Department of Human Services and others, have been indicted for allegedly stealing millions in federal funds.
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
April 20 (UPI) -- Arbitrators have ruled that MyPillow CEO and noted Trump ally Mike Lindell must pay $5 million to a man who answered his "Prove Mike Wrong" challenge.
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting
April 20 (UPI) -- A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday.
FCC proposes new rules to translate emergency alerts into 13 languages
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC proposes new rules to translate emergency alerts into 13 languages
April 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed new rules that would make wireless emergency alerts available in more than a dozen languages, and also possibly allow small images to be sent.
Judiciary committee calls on Chief Justice Roberts to testify on court ethics
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judiciary committee calls on Chief Justice Roberts to testify on court ethics
April 20 (UPI) -- The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday asked Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to testify about the court's ethics rules in the wake of revelations regarding Justice Clarence Thomas.
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
April 20 (UPI) -- Three people were killed Wednesday night by a large tornado that hit Cole, Oklahoma amid severe weather that caused extensive damage in the Central United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home in Seoul
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
Investigators look at weight of cars in deadly NYC parking garage collapse
Investigators look at weight of cars in deadly NYC parking garage collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement