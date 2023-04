The U.S. Commerce Department Thursday fined Seagate Technology a record $300 million for violating export sanctions on Chinese tech company Huawei. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security Thursday fined Seagate Technology LLC a record $300 million for allegedly violating U.S. export controls in a deal supplying hard drives to Chinese company Huawei. It's the largest fine of its kind in the agency's history.

"Even after Huawei was placed on the Entity List for conduct inimical to our national security, and its competitors had stopped selling to them due to our foreign direct product rule, Seagate continued sending hard disk drives to Huawei," said Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod in a statement. "Today's action is the consequence: the largest standalone administrative resolution in our agency's history."

He said the record fine is a "clarion call" about the need for companies to comply rigorously with BIS export rules to ensure national security.

Seagate confirmed the settlement deal and fine for the Huawei deal resolving the export violations.

"We believe entering this agreement with BIS and resolving this matter is in the best interest of Seagate, our customers and our shareholders," said Dave Mosley, the company's chief executive officer, in a statement. "While we believed we complied with all relevant export control laws at the time we made the hard disk drive sales at issue, we determined that engaging with BIS and settling this matter was the best course of action."

In 2019 Huawei and certain non-U.S. affiliates were added to the Entity List because at the time the United States determined, "that there is reasonable cause to believe that Huawei has been involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

Huawei lost global cell phone market share in 2021 following U.S. sanctions.

The FCC designated Huawei as a national security threat in June 2020.

In January 2019 the U.S. Justice Department indicted Huawei for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

"The Department of Commerce is committed to robust and stringent enforcement of U.S. export controls in every corner of the world," said Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves in a statement.