April 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday that it had settled with an Idaho-based memory chipmaker company over the alleged violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Micron Technology will pay $85,000 in backpay after it discriminated against a U.S. citizen by hiring a temporary visa worker for a position, instead of the American citizen, the Justice Department said in a news release. Advertisement

Under the INA, employers cannot discriminate based on citizenship or immigration status.

"Companies cannot unlawfully discriminate against a job applicant because they prefer to hire someone with a different citizenship or immigration status," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. "We will continue to hold companies accountable, both big and small, for their violations of this federal civil rights law."

The investigation began when the worker said that Micron unfairly denied him employment because of his citizenship status.

As a part of the settlement, Micron will also have to train its staff on INA's anti-discrimination provision, change its policies and procedures and be subject to departmental monitoring for a two-year period, the Justice Department said.