IKEA invests $2.2 billion to open new U.S. stores

IKEA said Thursday it will invest more than $2.2 billion in U.S. operations over three years as it works toward being "climate positive" by 2030. File Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- IKEA said Thursday it is investing more than $2.2 billion in the United States over three years to create thousands of jobs, open new stores, strengthen its fulfillment network and secure better delivery options. The investment will be made in phases. According to the company, the initial investment phase will create eight new stores, nine Plan and Order points and over 2,000 jobs. Advertisement

"The U.S. is one of our most important markets, and we see endless opportunities to grow there and get closer to the many Americans with affordable products and services," said Head of IKEA Retail Tolga Öncü. "More than ever before, we want to increase the density of our presence in the U.S., ramp up our fulfillment capacities and make our offer even more relevant to local customers' needs and dreams."

Over three years the company said it will open 900 new pick-up locations for customers. San Francisco and Arlington, Va., will get new IKEA locations this summer.

IKEA said there's a green component in the additional U.S. investments as it will explore new opportunities in clean energy, circularity and affordable housing.

"As the company continues to grow in the U.S., so will its commitment to support people & the planet," the company statement said. "As IKEA works toward its goal to be climate positive by 2030, it will increase solar and geothermal technology in locations whenever possible, transition to EV trucks to support fulfillment and delivery and reduce waste."

IKEA will continue this year with an "As-Is" line of gently used furniture to let customers buy and re-use some used products.