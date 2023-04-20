Guantanamo prisoner held since 2002 being repatriated to Algeria

April 20 (UPI) -- A Guantanamo Bay prisoner captured in the years during the early hunt for Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2002 is being transferred to Algeria, the first departure from the Cuban-based prison since President Joe Biden's been in office.
The Defense Department said Algeria agreed to take Saidbin Brahim bin Umran Bakush from Guantanamo Bay after a Periodic Review Board determined the United States no longer needed to hold him for national security back in April 2022. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress in February he intented to repatriate Bakush to Algeria.