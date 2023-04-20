Guantanamo prisoner held since 2002 being repatriated to Algeria

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin speaks before House Committee on Armed Services on March 29. He told Congress a month earlier that a Guantanamo Bay prisoner was being transferred to Algeria. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- A Guantanamo Bay prisoner captured in the years during the early hunt for Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2002 is being transferred to Algeria, the first departure from the Cuban-based prison since President Joe Biden's been in office. The Defense Department said Algeria agreed to take Saidbin Brahim bin Umran Bakush from Guantanamo Bay after a Periodic Review Board determined the United States no longer needed to hold him for national security back in April 2022. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress in February he intented to repatriate Bakush to Algeria. Advertisement

According to Amnesty International, Bakush, Abdul Razak Ali, is a native of Algeria who was captured in Pakistan in March 2002 in the first year of the U.S. military campaign to find those responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The review board agreed last year that Bakush lack any leadership role in the terror group al-Qaeda and could be safely transferred to Algeria if they accepted him.

"The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Algeria, and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Defense Department statement said.

The department said 30 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay. It said 16 are eligible for transfer and three more are eligible for a review by the Periodic Review Board. The department said nine are involved in the military commissions' process and two have been convicted in military commissions.