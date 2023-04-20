April 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz from testifying to the House Judiciary Committee a day after a federal judge said he must face Congress.
The action by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stopped Thursday's deposition, where Judiciary Committee Chair, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wanted to quiz Pomerantz about Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and his investigation into former Republican President Donald Trump.