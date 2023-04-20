An appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked his deposition of a former member of the Manhattan district attorney's office on Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz from testifying to the House Judiciary Committee a day after a federal judge said he must face Congress. The action by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stopped Thursday's deposition, where Judiciary Committee Chair, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wanted to quiz Pomerantz about Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and his investigation into former Republican President Donald Trump. Advertisement

Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz's testimony. The appeals court decision gives Bragg until 3 p.m. Friday to provide written arguments and Jordan until 3 p.m. Saturday to respond.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil rejected Bragg's efforts to keep Pomerantz from testifying.

"The subpoena was issued with a 'valid legislative purpose' in connection with the 'broad' and 'indispensable' congressional power to 'conduct investigations,'" Vyskocil wrote. "Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law."

Jordan and the Republican-led Judiciary Committee say that Pomerantz's testimony was important for them to study the potential effects that the threat of a future prosecution could have on a president while he is in office.

Bragg has pushed back, charging that the committee has no legitimate legislative purpose in issuing the subpoena and actually wants to expose the district attorney's internal deliberations regarding indictments issued against Trump.

Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney's office after his own investigation into Trump was not pursued and wrote a book afterward detailing an earlier grand jury probe into Trump.

Bragg, though, did file a 34-felony count felony indictment against Trump last month, based on the falsification of business records. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges at an arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on April 4.