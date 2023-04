1/3

Tesla saw earnings fall 20% when the electric vehicle maker released its latest financial records after the close of trading Wednesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Tesla saw earnings fall 20% when the electric vehicle maker released its latest financial records after the close of trading Wednesday. The electric vehicle maker recorded net income of $2.51 billion, a decline of 24% from the previous year. Advertisement

Tesla's gross profit margin of 19.3% was almost 10 percentage points lower than last year and below most analysts' expectations.

The company's stock was down 3.28% in after-hours trading as of 5:40 p.m. EDT, and 2.02% before the announcement.

Third and fourth quarter revenue was also down on a year-over-year basis.

Tesla has continually been reducing the prices of many of the company's vehicles in an attempt to fight off growing competition.

It has already cut prices six times so far this calendar year.

The company Wednesday also pointed to "underutilization of new factories," tighter margins and higher raw material costs as reasons for the declines, as well as pricier logistics and warranty costs.

Tesla shares were down immediately Wednesday morning following the most recent price cuts.

The company's California-based solar and clean energy division made major gains. Tesla Energy recorded $1.53 billion in revenue, a 148% increase from the previous year. The division develops, manufactures and installs solar and other battery energy storage products.