St. Louis bank robber sentenced to 50 years for killing security guard

St. Louis bank robber, Jaylan Quinn, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an armed security guard at First Bank in East St. Louis on August 27, 2021, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison. Andrew Brinkley was sentenced to a term of 20 years in January. Surveillance photo courtesy of FBI Springfield

April 19 (UPI) -- A St. Louis bank robber, who shot and killed a security guard, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison. Jaylan Quinn, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery and using a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence. Quinn was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his imprisonment and pay $7,280 in restitution for the death of security guard Ted Horn.

"Strong and swift investigation by law enforcement, working with the justice system, enabled us to send a convicted murderer to prison," Illinois State Police Zone 6 Commander Lt. Mike Lewis said Tuesday.

"Although this sentence won't bring back Ted Horn, it's a small sigh of relief that the man responsible for taking his life will spend the foreseeable future in federal prison for his crimes," said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

Horn, 56, was working as a uniformed security guard at the First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, when he was killed.

According to court documents Quinn and Andrew Brinkley, 21, wore masks into the bank and displayed a demand note to the teller that read, "I got a bomb strapped to my chest put all the money in or everyone die."

As the men ran toward the door with the money, they encountered Horn. Court documents show Quinn pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, killing him. Witnesses said the robbers fled in a white Lexus sedan.

Bank surveillance video led to a quick identification and an arrest of both Brinkley and Quinn the next day. Agents were able to recover a loaded 9MM handgun, two marked bills from the robbery and clothing that matched the description of the robbers while conducting a search warrant at Brinkley's residence in St. Louis. A white Lexus sedan was also found outside.

Brinkley was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison, which is significantly less than Quinn's 50-year sentence for robbery and murder.

"Today's significant sentence reflects the severity of Jaylan Quinn's actions," FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said Tuesday.

"And while it brings a conclusion to this case, the loss experienced by the family of Ted Horn will last a lifetime. We hope that in some way today's sentence provides a degree of comfort for the victim's family."