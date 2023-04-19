Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2023 / 12:32 AM

St. Louis bank robber sentenced to 50 years for killing security guard

By Sheri Walsh
St. Louis bank robber, Jaylan Quinn, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an armed security guard at First Bank in East St. Louis on August 27, 2021, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison. Andrew Brinkley was sentenced to a term of 20 years in January. Surveillance photo courtesy of FBI Springfield
St. Louis bank robber, Jaylan Quinn, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing an armed security guard at First Bank in East St. Louis on August 27, 2021, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison. Andrew Brinkley was sentenced to a term of 20 years in January. Surveillance photo courtesy of FBI Springfield

April 19 (UPI) -- A St. Louis bank robber, who shot and killed a security guard, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery and using a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence. Quinn was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his imprisonment and pay $7,280 in restitution for the death of security guard Ted Horn.

Advertisement

"Strong and swift investigation by law enforcement, working with the justice system, enabled us to send a convicted murderer to prison," Illinois State Police Zone 6 Commander Lt. Mike Lewis said Tuesday.

"Although this sentence won't bring back Ted Horn, it's a small sigh of relief that the man responsible for taking his life will spend the foreseeable future in federal prison for his crimes," said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

RELATED Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade

Horn, 56, was working as a uniformed security guard at the First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, when he was killed.

According to court documents Quinn and Andrew Brinkley, 21, wore masks into the bank and displayed a demand note to the teller that read, "I got a bomb strapped to my chest put all the money in or everyone die."

Advertisement

As the men ran toward the door with the money, they encountered Horn. Court documents show Quinn pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn in the head, killing him. Witnesses said the robbers fled in a white Lexus sedan.

RELATED Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges

Bank surveillance video led to a quick identification and an arrest of both Brinkley and Quinn the next day. Agents were able to recover a loaded 9MM handgun, two marked bills from the robbery and clothing that matched the description of the robbers while conducting a search warrant at Brinkley's residence in St. Louis. A white Lexus sedan was also found outside.

Brinkley was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison, which is significantly less than Quinn's 50-year sentence for robbery and murder.

"Today's significant sentence reflects the severity of Jaylan Quinn's actions," FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said Tuesday.

RELATED TV docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, boy band

"And while it brings a conclusion to this case, the loss experienced by the family of Ted Horn will last a lifetime. We hope that in some way today's sentence provides a degree of comfort for the victim's family."

Latest Headlines

Medical examiner rules Aaron Carter's death accidental drowning
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Medical examiner rules Aaron Carter's death accidental drowning
April 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has ruled that actor and singer Aaron Carter died by accidental drowning.
U.S. charges blacklisted Lebanese art dealer with evading sanctions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. charges blacklisted Lebanese art dealer with evading sanctions
April 19 (UPI) -- A Lebanese art dealer blacklisted by the United States for being a Hezbollah financier was indicted on accusations of using a complex web of businesses to evade U.S. sanctions, officials said Tuesday.
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
April 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia's last abortion clinic said it is dismissing its lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban, as it no longer has a physician to perform the procedure.
Republicans block motion to replace Feinstein on judiciary panel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republicans block motion to replace Feinstein on judiciary panel
April 18 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans have blocked a motion to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the judiciary committee as the 89-year-old Californian recovers from shingles.
President, vice president release 2022 tax returns
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President, vice president release 2022 tax returns
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their 2022 tax returns Tuesday.
House fails to block President Biden's veto on water regulation rollback
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House fails to block President Biden's veto on water regulation rollback
April 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. House failed to get the requisite number of votes Tuesday to overturn a presidential veto of a Republican resolution to roll back new water regulations.
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
April 18 (UPI) -- A $787.5 million settlement has been reached in Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit against Fox News as the trial was scheduled to start this week.
TV docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, boy band
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
TV docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, boy band
April 18 (UPI) -- A new Peacock docu-series examines the possible connection between a high-profile murder trial from the 1990s and an iconic boy band from the 1980s.
New York City parking garage collapse kills 1, injures 5
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York City parking garage collapse kills 1, injures 5
April 18 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan.
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in Maine found four people dead in a home, while three more people were shot on a highway Tuesday, in what authorities are calling related incidents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
Swedish backlash on Ukraine war halts Absolut Vodka exports to Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement