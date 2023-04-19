Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2023 / 7:03 PM

Investigators look at weight of cars in deadly NYC parking garage collapse

By Sheri Walsh
1/6
Heavy machinery removes debris from what's left of a four-story garage that collapsed Tuesday in New York City's Lower Manhattan, leaving one dead, five injured and dozens of cars destroyed. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Heavy machinery removes debris from what's left of a four-story garage that collapsed Tuesday in New York City's Lower Manhattan, leaving one dead, five injured and dozens of cars destroyed. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Investigators are looking into two possible causes in the deadly collapse of a New York City parking garage, which killed a garage worker and injured five others, as the city announced Wednesday that the building will be demolished.

One day after the collapse, investigators are looking into the weight of the vehicles parked on the roof deck of the four-story Ann Street garage in Lower Manhattan, as well as the age of the building in Tuesday's structural collapse. According to investigators, there were 50 cars parked on the roof of the 98-year-old garage when it caved in.

Advertisement

As city officials determine how to remove gas tanks and electric vehicles from the unstable structure to prevent further collapse, the body of the garage worker remains trapped inside the debris.

After Tuesday's loud collapse shook the surrounding area, four workers were treated at local hospitals. A fifth person refused medical treatment. Firefighters sent a robotic dog and drone to search the building Tuesday for the deceased worker and to make sure everyone else was accounted for.

Advertisement

A large area surrounding the parking garage remained closed Wednesday as the New York Fire Department and the city's Buildings Department carefully remove cars and debris from the structure.

"This is an incredibly complex operation," emergency management commissioner Zach Iscol told reporters Wednesday. "The building is not structurally sound."

The building "pancaked," and the ceiling collapsed "all the way to the cellar floor," said Department of Buildings acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik. The Buildings Department also inspected the surrounding buildings to make sure they are safe, as investigators analyze surveillance videos from the collapse.

The four-story garage, which was built in 1925 just blocks from the base of the Brooklyn Bridge, obtained its certificate of occupancy in 1957, allowing five or more cars on each floor. Surveillance video from right before Tuesday's collapse shows significantly more cars on each level.

The structure's second floor collapsed into the building's first floor around 4 p.m. EDT. When the parking garage collapsed Tuesday, it had four active violations, according to records from the New York City Department of Buildings. One of the violations is from 2003 and has a severity status listed as "hazardous" with details about cracks in the first-floor concrete which were listed as "defective."

Advertisement

While the company which owns the garage, 57 Ann Street Realty Association, has not commented on the violations, the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation with careful demolition of the building expected to take weeks.

Latest Headlines

Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Maine charged a 34-year-old man Wednesday with killing four people in Bowdoin, including his parents.
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
April 19 (UPI) -- A third suspect has been arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, after two teen brothers were taken into custody, in a shooting at an Alabama birthday party that killed four and injured 32 others.
Elton John urges Congress to keep funding AIDS relief program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elton John urges Congress to keep funding AIDS relief program
April 19 (UPI) -- Elton John joined a Senate hearing virtually on Wednesday, to advocate continued support for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief program, or PEPFAR.
In 3 recent U.S. shootings, victims' common mistakes bring grim results
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In 3 recent U.S. shootings, victims' common mistakes bring grim results
April 19 (UPI) -- A wrong turn, wrong address and wrong vehicle all resulted in acts of gun violence in the past week,
Tesla shares fall after earnings drop Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tesla shares fall after earnings drop Wednesday
April 19 (UPI) -- Tesla saw earnings fall 20% when the electric vehicle maker released its latest financial records after the close of trading Wednesday.
Florida expands so-called 'don't say gay' law through high school level
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida expands so-called 'don't say gay' law through high school level
April 19 (UPI) -- Florida moved ahead Wednesday with expanding its so-called 'don't say gay' law to the high school level.
Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'
WASHINGTON, April 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday tackled the question of what types of statements should be considered "true threats."
White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
April 19 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration announced an additional security package for Ukraine Wednesday. The $325 million package includes anti-air and anti-armor systems, along with ammunition.
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine's prosecutor general told a congressional committee Wednesday that Russian forces have committed 80,000 cases of war crimes, including summary executions, mass graves, torture and crimes against humanity.
Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end
April 19 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers in the House released a plan Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling, providing another option to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement