Investigators look at weight of cars in deadly NYC parking garage collapse

1/6

Heavy machinery removes debris from what's left of a four-story garage that collapsed Tuesday in New York City's Lower Manhattan, leaving one dead, five injured and dozens of cars destroyed. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Investigators are looking into two possible causes in the deadly collapse of a New York City parking garage, which killed a garage worker and injured five others, as the city announced Wednesday that the building will be demolished. One day after the collapse, investigators are looking into the weight of the vehicles parked on the roof deck of the four-story Ann Street garage in Lower Manhattan, as well as the age of the building in Tuesday's structural collapse. According to investigators, there were 50 cars parked on the roof of the 98-year-old garage when it caved in. Advertisement

As city officials determine how to remove gas tanks and electric vehicles from the unstable structure to prevent further collapse, the body of the garage worker remains trapped inside the debris.

After Tuesday's loud collapse shook the surrounding area, four workers were treated at local hospitals. A fifth person refused medical treatment. Firefighters sent a robotic dog and drone to search the building Tuesday for the deceased worker and to make sure everyone else was accounted for.

FDNY members continue operations at the scene of the collapse of a parking garage on 57 Ann St. Because of danger of further collapse FDNY robot dog was deployed to assist in search and rescue. pic.twitter.com/UI8jnjUxsE— FDNY (@FDNY) April 18, 2023 Advertisement

A large area surrounding the parking garage remained closed Wednesday as the New York Fire Department and the city's Buildings Department carefully remove cars and debris from the structure.

"This is an incredibly complex operation," emergency management commissioner Zach Iscol told reporters Wednesday. "The building is not structurally sound."

The building "pancaked," and the ceiling collapsed "all the way to the cellar floor," said Department of Buildings acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik. The Buildings Department also inspected the surrounding buildings to make sure they are safe, as investigators analyze surveillance videos from the collapse.

The four-story garage, which was built in 1925 just blocks from the base of the Brooklyn Bridge, obtained its certificate of occupancy in 1957, allowing five or more cars on each floor. Surveillance video from right before Tuesday's collapse shows significantly more cars on each level.

The structure's second floor collapsed into the building's first floor around 4 p.m. EDT. When the parking garage collapsed Tuesday, it had four active violations, according to records from the New York City Department of Buildings. One of the violations is from 2003 and has a severity status listed as "hazardous" with details about cracks in the first-floor concrete which were listed as "defective."

Advertisement

While the company which owns the garage, 57 Ann Street Realty Association, has not commented on the violations, the exact cause of the collapse remains under investigation with careful demolition of the building expected to take weeks.