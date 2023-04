The Justice Department announced Wednesday that a California man was found guilty of obstructing police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- A California man who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was found guilty of obstruction and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with law-enforcement officers, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Sean Michael McHugh, 35, of Auburn, Calif., was captured on video and audio assaulting multiple Capitol Police officers. He used a canister of bear spray on several officers and pushed a large metal sign into the line of officers, authorities said. Advertisement

While doing this and using a megaphone, he yelled, "There is a Second Amendment behind us; what are you going to do then?" He also shouted, "You're protecting communists!"

McHugh faces sentencing in September.

"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said.

More than 1,000 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to the Justice Department.