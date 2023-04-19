Trending
U.S. News
April 19, 2023 / 2:29 PM

Boy Scouts of America emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Patrick Hilsman

April 19 (UPI) -- The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday it has fulfilled its requirements to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring to compensate sexual abuse victims.

The BSA filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to implement a restructuring plan that would allow for compensation of victims of sexual abuse in the organization. In July 2021, the organization agreed to pay out $850 million to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits from sexual-abuse survivors.

"Today, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and fulfills a commitment it made when it commenced its restructuring process in February 2020: to equitably compensate survivors and preserve the mission of scouting," the organization said in a press release Wednesday.

The BSA says the organization remains committed to scouting but with new safety measures in place.

"We firmly believe scouting is needed now more than ever, and we are dedicated to providing character development and values-based leadership training to youth across the country," said BSA CEO Roger Mosby in Wednesday's statement.

The new safety measures bar one-on-one interactions between scouts and adults, and they require at least two youth-protection-trained adults to be present during scouting activities. Also, volunteers now will have to undergo extensive criminal background checks before participating in scouting activities.

Additionally, the BSA will partner with the Barbara Sinatra Children's Foundation to create educational videos to help children identify signs of abuse.

