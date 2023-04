The Biden Administration announced an additional $325 million aid package for Ukraine Wednesday. The package will include ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, shown here during U.S. exercises in Japan. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration announced an additional security package for Ukraine Wednesday. The package amounts to approximately $325 million worth of equipment. The equipment being provided includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, precision aerial bombs, TOW guided missile systems, AT-4 anti-armor weapons systems, anti-tank mines and demolition munitions. Advertisement

The assistance is derived from the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to draw assistance from existing stocks of U.S. weapons.

The latest assistance package is the 36th time the Presidential Drawdown Authority has been used to supply Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The assistance package comes on the heels of a $2.6 billion military aid package announced by the White House earlier this month.

That aid package included $2.1 billion to bolster air defense and anti-armor systems and $500 million for ammunition.

The aid package comes on the same day that Ukraine Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin testified before a congressional committee that Russian forces have committed 80,000 cases of war crimes, including summary executions, mass graves, torture and crimes against humanity.