Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2023 / 5:10 PM

Supreme Court hears arguments in First Amendment case over 'true threats'

By Alexa Erbach, Medill News Service
1/2
Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser argued on behalf of the state, saying, “The threat here is when you put all [of the comments] together.” Photo courtesy of the Colorado Attorney General's office
Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser argued on behalf of the state, saying, “The threat here is when you put all [of the comments] together.” Photo courtesy of the Colorado Attorney General's office

WASHINGTON, April 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday tackled the question of what types of statements should be considered "true threats."

The Justices heard oral arguments in Counterman v. Colorado, which examines whether the government must show that a speaker intended to threaten someone, or if it's enough to show that a "reasonable person" would consider the speech threatening.

Advertisement

This case centers around Billy Raymond Counterman, who was charged with stalking in 2014 after a multitude of Facebook messages to Colorado-based musician Coles Whalen that she said frightened her. The messages included references to killing her.

Counterman was arrested in May 2016 and a jury convicted him of stalking. He received a 54-month prison sentence and has been released.

RELATED Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday

Diagnosed with a mental illness, Counterman claimed he never actually intended to carry out any of the things he wrote, and that his conviction should be overturned.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court case has the potential to increase prosecutions for threatening speech. The Justices signaled that a decision that favors Colorado could chill free speech, especially online, because people would self-censor in fear that they could be punished for words they did not intend to be threatening.

Justice Samuel Alito provided an example of a married writer who posts a fictional story online about a person who kills their spouse. Alito said each reader could interpret the words differently, and some could deem it threatening based on their individual views.

RELATED Fox News vs. Dominion tests limits of First Amendment protections

"This is a problem in Internet communications," Alito said. They sometimes go out to a "vast and unknown audience."

"True threats" are not protected under the First Amendment, which holds that threatening speech can be punished if the government can prove that the speaker meant to cause serious intent to harm the receiver.

When questioning John Elwood, who represented Counterman, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked how a school should respond if a student or teacher says, "I'm going to shoot this place down" and then immediately says it was just a joke.

RELATED Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas

Barrett's question came on the heels of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, which left 19 children and two adults dead.

Advertisement

Despite the otherwise serious atmosphere, occasional laughter filled the courtroom.

For example, Chief Justice John Roberts asked how some comments Counterman sent could be considered threatening, including one that had an image of a liquor bottle with the caption: "A guy's version of edible arrangements."

Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser, who argued on behalf of the state, did not laugh.

"The threat here is when you put all [of the comments] together," he said.

Weiser noted that many domestic violence situations begin with stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, 46% of attempted homicide victims reported being stalked before their attack.

Ellwood said a ruling in favor of the state could have a great impact on free speech, adding that a person's speech could be considered criminal not based on his or her intention, but based on someone else's interpretation.

The case reached the Supreme Court after the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled in 2021 that Counterman isn't protected by the First Amendment's free speech provisions.

In upholding his conviction, a three-judge panel applied state Supreme Court guidance for interpreting threats in the age of social media.

The justices are expected to announce their decision before the U.S. Supreme Court term ends in June.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
April 19 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration announced an additional security package for Ukraine Wednesday. The $325 million package includes anti-air and anti-armor systems, along with ammunition.
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine's prosecutor general told a congressional committee Wednesday that Russian forces have committed 80,000 cases of war crimes, including summary executions, mass graves, torture and crimes against humanity.
Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end
April 19 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers in the House released a plan Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling, providing another option to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.
AG Merrick Garland marks 28 years since Oklahoma City bombing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AG Merrick Garland marks 28 years since Oklahoma City bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland marked the 28th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing Wednesday.
Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence
April 19 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was released from New York's Riker's Island jail Wednesday. He completed a sentence for his role in a ten year tax fraud scheme at the former president's company.
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
April 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily extended the stay on a lower court ruling to ban access to the abortion medication mifepristone.
Historic snowmelt could resurrect 'ghost lake' for as long as two years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Historic snowmelt could resurrect 'ghost lake' for as long as two years
After the latest atmospheric river event contributed to the resurrection of a "ghost lake," flooding nearby towns, residents in the path of snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada are waiting for the other shoe to drop.
California man found guilty of obstructing police during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California man found guilty of obstructing police during Jan. 6 riot
April 19 (UPI) -- A California man who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was found guilty of obstruction and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with law-enforcement officers, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Family of Tyre Nichols files lawsuit against city of Memphis in police beating
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Family of Tyre Nichols files lawsuit against city of Memphis in police beating
April 19 (UPI) -- A civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis was filed Wednesday in the police killing of Tyre Nichols. The suit described the "savage" beating of Nichols as "a pack of wolves attempting to hunt down prey."
Boy Scouts of America emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boy Scouts of America emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 19 (UPI) -- The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that the organization has fulfilled its requirements to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring to compensate sexual abuse victims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement