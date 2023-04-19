Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 19, 2023 / 4:13 PM

Centrists in House release bipartisan proposal to raise debt limit until year's end

By Matt Bernardini
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., (at right in 2022) released a proposal on behalf of the Problems Solvers Caucus on Wednesday that would raise the debt limit. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., (at right in 2022) released a proposal on behalf of the Problems Solvers Caucus on Wednesday that would raise the debt limit. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers in the House released a plan Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling, providing another option to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 64 lawmakers, released a short proposal that would suspend the debt limit through the end of the year and create a new commission to reduce the budget deficit.

Advertisement

"The debt ceiling and debt crisis demand a two-party solution," Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., one of the co-chairs, said Wednesday in a statement, according to The Hill. "We must never allow our nation to default on our debt, we must never put our nation's full faith and credit at risk, and we must insist on responsible budget reform measures."

To endorse the plan, the group needs the support of three-quarters of the 64-member caucus.

RELATED Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling

Their proposal comes as McCarthy is set to announce the Limit, Save, Grow Act on Tuesday. That bill, which raises the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, would reverse discretionary spending for non-defense programs to fiscal year 2022 levels. It also would limit programs from growing more than one percent annually.

Advertisement

"Now that we've introduced a clear plan for responsible debt limit increase, they have no more excuse and refuse to negotiate," McCarthy said on the House floor, according to The Hill.

McCarthy said it also would reverse a $70 billion funding increase for the IRS, as well as scrap green energy tax credits.

RELATED IRS: New plan funded by Inflation Reduction Act will dramatically improve tax services

"With the discussions that I've been in, I think that we can get 218," Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said. "I think we're going to come up with something good out of the conference that cuts spending, makes significant reforms, and puts us a step closer towards fiscal stability as a country."

Senate Democrats repeatedly have said that they want a clean debt limit increase with no strings attached.

RELATED GOP to pass debt ceiling bill if president won't negotiate, House speaker says

Latest Headlines

White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
White House announces additional $325 million military aid package for Ukraine
April 19 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration announced an additional security package for Ukraine Wednesday. The $325 million package includes anti-air and anti-armor systems, along with ammunition.
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine official tells U.S. Congress of 80,000 war crimes cases against Russia
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine's prosecutor general told a congressional committee Wednesday that Russian forces have committed 80,000 cases of war crimes, including summary executions, mass graves, torture and crimes against humanity.
AG Merrick Garland marks 28 years since Oklahoma City bombing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AG Merrick Garland marks 28 years since Oklahoma City bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland marked the 28th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing Wednesday.
Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence
April 19 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was released from New York's Riker's Island jail Wednesday. He completed a sentence for his role in a ten year tax fraud scheme at the former president's company.
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
April 19 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily extended the stay on a lower court ruling to ban access to the abortion medication mifepristone.
Historic snowmelt could resurrect 'ghost lake' for as long as two years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Historic snowmelt could resurrect 'ghost lake' for as long as two years
After the latest atmospheric river event contributed to the resurrection of a "ghost lake," flooding nearby towns, residents in the path of snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada are waiting for the other shoe to drop.
California man found guilty of obstructing police during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California man found guilty of obstructing police during Jan. 6 riot
April 19 (UPI) -- A California man who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was found guilty of obstruction and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with law-enforcement officers, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Family of Tyre Nichols files lawsuit against city of Memphis in police beating
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Family of Tyre Nichols files lawsuit against city of Memphis in police beating
April 19 (UPI) -- A civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis was filed Wednesday in the police killing of Tyre Nichols. The suit described the "savage" beating of Nichols as "a pack of wolves attempting to hunt down prey."
Boy Scouts of America emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boy Scouts of America emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 19 (UPI) -- The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that the organization has fulfilled its requirements to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring to compensate sexual abuse victims.
Demand holding up, but U.S. government isn't expecting big jump in gasoline prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Demand holding up, but U.S. government isn't expecting big jump in gasoline prices
April 19 (UPI) -- A combination of higher demand and lower production could lead to elevated gas prices in the U.S. economy, though the government said summer prices won't be as high as the $5 peak last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Northern Ireland climber Noel Hanna dies while descending Annapurna
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement