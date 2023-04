1/2

April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their 2022 tax returns Tuesday. In a joint income tax return, the president and first lady reported a federal adjusted gross income of $579,514, with $169,820 in taxes paid in combined federal, Delaware, and Virginia income taxes, according to a press release from the White House. Advertisement

Nearly every U.S. president since President Richard Nixon has made their tax returns public. The exceptions are presidents Gerald Ford and Donald Trump.

The Bidens claimed charitable contributions to more than 20 organizations, totaling $20,180. Their largest charitable donation was to the Beau Biden Foundation which they established in commemoration of their late son who died of brain cancer in 2015. The foundation's mission is to protect children from abuse.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their taxes. They reported a federal adjusted gross income of $456,918, with $93,570 in federal taxes paid. They paid $17,612 in taxes to California, as well. In addition, Emhoff paid $9,697 in the District of Columbia.

The charitable contributions of the vice president and second gentleman totaled $23,000.

President Biden and Vice President Harris' tax return documents can be viewed on the White House website.