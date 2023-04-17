Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2023 / 11:39 PM / Updated at 12:08 AM

Nine states join Justice Dept.'s lawsuit against Google

By Darryl Coote
Nine states on Monday joined a Department of Justice lawsuit seeking to break up its alleged monopolistic advertising business. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nine states on Monday joined a Department of Justice lawsuit seeking to break up its alleged monopolistic advertising business. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The attorney generals of nine states on Monday joined the Justice Department's lawsuit against Google that seeks to break up the Internet behemoth's alleged monopoly over digital advertising.

The states, including Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, added their names Monday to litigation federal prosecutors filed in January alongside eight states against Google on accusations that over the last 15 years it "has used anticompetitive, exclusionary and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies."

Advertisement

"Google has created an unlawful environment in the digital world that has caused harm to online publishers and advertisers by weakening a free and open Internet," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raul said Monday in a statement.

"Google cannot continue its monopolies in digital advertising technologies."

RELATED In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit

The 156-page complaint against Google accuses the Internet giant of monopolizing the digital advertising market by neutralizing ad tech competitors through acquisitions and then using its dominance in digital advertising markets to force publishers and advertisers to use its products, while also working to disrupt competing products.

Advertisement

The ad tools in question are key digital technologies that website publishers require to sell ads and that advertisers need to buy ad space to reach potential clients. The lawsuit states that Google's market share for publisher ad servers went from 60% in 2008 to 90% by 2015, and continues to climb.

Its dominance has resulted in Google, on average, keeping at least 30 cents of every advertising dollar that goes from advertisers to website publishers through its ad tech tools, the document states.

RELATED Judge delays start of Dominion-Fox News trial 24 hours

"Whenever Google's customers and competitors responded with innovation that threatened Google's stranglehold over any one of these ad tech tools, Google's anticompetitive response has been swift and effective," the court document reads. "Each time a threat has emerged, Google has used its market power in one or more of these ad tech tools to quash the threat.

"The result: Google's plan for durable, industry-wide dominance has succeeded."

UPI reached out to Google for comment, and the U.S. company forwarded its initial response to the lawsuit, which rebuked it as the Justice Department "doubling down on a flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow."

Advertisement

"The current administration has stressed the value of antitrust enforcement in reducing prices and expanding choice for the American people. We agree," it said in the January statement. "But this lawsuit would have the opposite effect, making it harder for Google to offer efficient advertising tools that benefit publishers, advertisers and the wider U.S. economy."

The Justice Department also filed a separate lawsuit against Google in 2020 over its alleged anti-competitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets.

That lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in September, also accuses it of conducting "monopolistic business practices."

"We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our state law enforcement partners to end Google's long-running monopoly in digital advertising technology markets," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki of the Justice Department's antitrust division said Monday in a statement.

Read More

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of 'misguided' lawsuit from family of Halyna Hutchins

Latest Headlines

Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan undergoes cancer surgery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan undergoes cancer surgery
April 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Dan Kildee underwent surgery to remove a small tumor from his tonsil, his office said Monday, just weeks after he was diagnosed with skin cancer.
Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick faces second sexual assault charge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick faces second sexual assault charge
April 17 (UPI) -- Former Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by Pope Francis in 2019, is facing his second sexual assault charge. The 92-year-old was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault Monday in Wisconsin.
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
April 17 (UPI) -- Ford Motor has unveiled its new Lincoln Nautilus and announced the 2024 midsize crossover will be produced in China and imported to the United States.
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
April 17 (UPI) -- Any federal legislation prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed if it makes it to President Joe Biden's desk, the White House confirmed Monday.
Apple announces high-yield saving accounts for card users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple announces high-yield saving accounts for card users
April 17 (UPI) -- Apple announced a new perk for Apple Card users on Monday, introducing a new high-yield savings account option.
Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies
April 17 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing investigations and calls to step down after lying about his background to get elected to Congress, has announced he will seek re-election in 2024.
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
April 17 (UPI) -- A Kansas City man faces charges for allegedly shooting a Black teenager, Ralph Yarl, who came to the door of his home by mistake last week.
NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands
April 17 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in the waters around the Pacific Remote Islands.
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
April 17 (UPI) -- A special grand jury in Ohio on Monday decided eight Akron police officers won't face criminal charges in the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who was shot 46 times.
HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness
April 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities across the country will receive more than $171 million in grants to help solve homelessness, as the government released its second round of funding since February to total $486 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement