Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 4:56 PM

Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents

By Simon Druker

April 18 (UPI) -- Police in Maine found four people dead in a home, while three more people were shot on a highway Tuesday, in what authorities are calling related incidents.

The four bodies were found in a home in Bowdoin, Maine, although investigators have not said what led them there. Police also did not specify the cause of death or what the relationship was between the victims.

Advertisement

Maine State Police confirmed one person is in custody and said there is no threat to the public.

Investigators did not release further details about the connection between the two crime scenes.

The shootings on the highway took place on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, a small town in Cumberland County around 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

All three of the victims were taken to hospitals with one in critical condition, according to police.

Read More

17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address

Latest Headlines

Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
April 18 (UPI) -- A settlement has been reached in Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit against Fox News as the trial was scheduled to start this week.
Biden signs executive orders aimed at improving family care
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs executive orders aimed at improving family care
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Florida on Tuesday voted to indict four U.S. citizens and three Russian citizens for acting on behalf of Russian intelligence to try to influence U.S. elections.
George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines
April 18 (UPI) -- New York Republican Rep. George Santos introduced a bill Tuesday to limit vaccines that can be mandated by the federal government, naming it after singer Nicki Minaj.
Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Iowa teens on Tuesday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of their high school Spanish teacher.
Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action
April 18 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez announced a plan for managing immigration to the United States that would rely completely on executive actions by President Joe Biden.
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
April 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for Southwest Airlines Tuesday morning after one of the country's busiest carriers dealt with an unspecified technical issue.
United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand
April 18 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that, starting in December, it will be the first U.S.-based carrier to offer direct flights from California to New Zealand.
U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. home construction declined in March as a decline in new multi-family units dragged down rising singe-family home figures.
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
One of 2023's most significant weather developments has been the rapid improvement of drought conditions in the West, with more than half of California's population finally getting out of brutal long-term drought.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement