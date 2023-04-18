Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents

April 18 (UPI) -- Police in Maine found four people dead in a home, while three more people were shot on a highway Tuesday, in what authorities are calling related incidents.

The four bodies were found in a home in Bowdoin, Maine, although investigators have not said what led them there. Police also did not specify the cause of death or what the relationship was between the victims.

Maine State Police confirmed one person is in custody and said there is no threat to the public.

Investigators did not release further details about the connection between the two crime scenes.

The shootings on the highway took place on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, a small town in Cumberland County around 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

All three of the victims were taken to hospitals with one in critical condition, according to police.