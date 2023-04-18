BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings

1/3

Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan speaks during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 21. The bank reported the seventh straight quarter of revenue growth. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- First quarter earnings from big lending institutions painted something of a mixed picture, with Bank of America posting healthy returns as Goldman Sachs on Tuesday saw headwinds from its loan portfolio. Bank of America showed resilience. Total revenue for the three-month period ending March 31 was $26.3 billion, about $2 billion above fourth-quarter levels and $3 billion higher than year-ago levels. Earnings per share at $0.94 was above both year-on-year and sequential figures. Advertisement

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said this marks the seventh straight quarter for revenue growth, with first-quarter earnings per share showing an 18% year-on-year increase.

"Every business segment performed well as we grew client relationships and accounts organically and at a strong pace," he said.

Market watchers were looking to first-quarter earnings reports to see if the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the forced marriage of Swiss investment bank UBS and struggling Credit Suisse would usher in a repeat of the banking crisis that triggered the so-called Great Recession from 2007-08.

The chiefs at the various districts of the U.S. Federal Reserve, however, stressed the current situation was different from the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the subprime mortgage crisis, and recent earnings support the notion that banks are in good shape.

Goldman on Tuesday reported net revenue of $12.2 billion for the first quarter, 5% lower year-on-year but 15% higher than levels over the three-month period ending in December. Diluted earnings per share was $8.79 during the first quarter, 22% below first quarter 2022 but nearly triple the $3.32 for the fourth quarter.

Goldman, however, said net revenue included a $470 million loss stemming from sales from Marcus, its consumer loan portfolio. David Solomon, the chairman and CEO at Goldman, said banking concerns were a "stress test" for his group, but he was nonetheless upbeat about corporate performance.

"The events of the first quarter acted as another real-life stress test, demonstrating the resilience of Goldman Sachs and the nation's largest financial institutions," Chairman and CEO David Solomon said.

Goldman shares were down 3.2% as of 10 a.m. EDT to trade at $328.72 per share. Bank of America did not necessarily impress Wall Street either, with shares down 0.6% to trade at $30.18.