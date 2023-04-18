Trending
April 18, 2023 / 10:41 AM

Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care

Actions aim to help children, elderly and people with disabilities

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden will issue a series of executive orders Tuesday that will make a broad spectrum of care more affordable while boosting the pay of caregivers, improving job quality for care workers, and expanding the overall options for care across the country, the White House said. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden will issue a series of executive orders Tuesday that will make a broad spectrum of care more affordable while boosting the pay of caregivers, improving job quality for care workers, and expanding the overall options for care across the country, the White House said. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to issue a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Biden's orders will immediately take effect and will direct federal agencies to identify which of their grant programs are capable of supporting child care and long-term care including for individuals working on federal projects, the White House said in a statement.

The president will lay out the plans in a speech at 2 p.m. from the White House.

The orders aim to make a wide spectrum of care more affordable while boosting the pay of caregivers, improving job quality for care workers, and expanding the overall options for care across the country.

The executive actions will seek to make childcare and long-term care more accessible and affordable for families, including military families, and improve access to home-based care for veterans.

Funds will go toward boosting job quality for early educators, enhancing job quality for long-term care workers, and supporting family caregivers.

The initiative includes efforts to advance the rights of domestic workers while engaging with communities and easing the construction of early childhood facilities for Tribes.

RELATED Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges

Biden's unilateral moves were prompted as childcare costs increased 26% over the last decade and more than 200% since 1993, according to the White House, which also noted costs were up 40% for elderly and disability care.

"The result is many Americans -- particularly women -- stay out of the workforce to care for their families, making it hard for businesses to attract and retain a skilled workforce and for the economy to grow," the White House said while pointing to $290 billion in losses each year due to the lack of affordable childcare.

At the same time, low wages and less-than-desirable benefits packages were not attracting good job candidates to the childcare industry, leading to high turnover rates, the White House said.

RELATED President Joe Biden says his budget proposal will help 'hardworking Americans'

The administration has already invested more than $60 billion in the care economy through the American Rescue Plan, including $39 billion to help childcare providers and to provide childcare workers with higher pay, bonuses, and other benefits, the White House said.

Another $25 billion has helped states strengthen Medicaid home care programs, including more than $9 billion in spending to boost wages for home care workers.

Past deficiencies in federal funding have impacted at least 53 million American caregivers, many of whom are women of color, the White House said. More than 5 million are caring for disabled service members or veterans -- and many face challenges due to a lack of financing, training and support, and nearly no opportunity for respite.

As part of his 2024 budget proposal, Biden also called on Congress to support high-quality, affordable childcare, preschool, and long-term care.

Biden's plan includes $600 billion over the next decade to expand access to high-quality, affordable child care and free, high-quality preschool; and another $150 billion over the next decade to improve and expand Medicaid home care services.

