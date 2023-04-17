Trending
April 17, 2023 / 2:43 PM

In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit

By Joe Fisher
Attorneys for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan have struck back at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, filing an opposition to his lawsuit previously filed on Monday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Attorneys for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan have struck back at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, filing an opposition to his lawsuit on Monday.

Bragg sued Jordan last week to block a subpoena for the district attorney and members of his office to testify over their investigation into former President Donald Trump.

In a 35-page filing, Jordan's attorneys on Monday allege Bragg has sought "unconstitutional relief" from the court to "impede a Congressional inquiry."

"[Bragg] has sued Congressional Defendants Chairman Jim Jordan and the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary -- and demands emergency relief to stop a former employee from cooperating with a congressional investigation (even though that individual has authored a detailed public account about his employment discussing subjects of inquiry by the committee)," the court filing reads.

RELATED Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit

Bragg's lawsuit, filed in federal court for the Southern District of New York, calls Jordan's attempt to derail an investigation into Trump a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg," and an "unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress."

Bragg also sued to block Jordan's subpoena of former Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who resigned from his post last year. That subpoena was described by the judiciary committee as part of an investigation into future legislation that would "insulate current and former presidents from such politically motivated state and local prosecutions," CBS News reports.

Pomerantz also has reportedly opposed the subpoena. He resigned from his position with the district attorney's office a year before Trump's arraignment.

RELATED Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas

Monday's court filing by Jordan comes as House Republicans are holding a hearing in New York City to highlight crime in the city.

The hearing, titled "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" was dismissed by Mayor Eric Adams last week as he argued that per-capita crime rates are high in "Republican areas," too.

"I'm a little disappointed that they're coming here complaining about crime here when, per capita, their crime is through the roof," Adams said. "This is just an extension of Donald Trump campaigning, and it really makes no sense."

RELATED Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump

