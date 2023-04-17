HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge announced more than $171 million in grants Monday to help solve homelessness. It is the government's second round of community funding and totals $486 million since February. File Photo by Andi Rice/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities throughout the country will receive more than $171 million in grants to help address homelessness, as the government released its second round of funding since February to total $486 million. The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the new round of funding Monday, which will go toward 115 new projects in 29 Continuum of Care communities, with an additional $43 million for housing vouchers to address unsheltered and rural homelessness. Advertisement

"Housing with supportive services is what solves homelessness, but people in unsheltered settings and in rural areas have not had access to those solutions," HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement Monday.

"The combination of these grants and vouchers will help and give the communities tools they need to help people who are living on the streets, in encampments, under bridges or in rural areas obtain permanent housing."

HUD delivered its first $315 million in grants to 46 cities in February, in order to reduce homelessness by 25% over the next three years.

In the latest round of funding, 139 public housing authorities, which are partnering with CoC grantees, will receive priority for approximately 3,300 Stability Vouchers to provide housing for those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, or human trafficking.

Among the larger cities to receive funding from the HUD grants are Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, which have each received approximately $60 million since February.

New York City is planning to use its $60 million to create a centralized coordination unit to connect the homeless with outreach teams and shelters.

New Orleans will use its nearly $15 million to provide additional beds and services to help the homeless.

And Kentucky plans to use its more than $11 million to create hundreds of units of new housing to address unsheltered and rural homelessness throughout the state.

Since the start of the House America initiative, which is made up of 105 cities, states and tribes, HUD says more than 100,000 people and families experiencing homelessness have been placed in permanent housing.