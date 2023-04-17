Minnesota appeals court rejects Derek Chauvin's request for new trial

1/2

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday to uphold the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. File Photo courtesy Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday to uphold the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. The court ruled unanimously in denying Chauvin's request for a new trial. His appeal was argued in January. Chauvin's attorneys had argued that publicity around the trial did not allow for Chauvin to receive a fair trial. Advertisement

A jury convicted Chauvin of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in August 2021. He was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

In the 50-page court opinion he penned, Judge Peter Reyes said Chauvin failed to prove there was any prejudice among the jury and that publicity around the trial did not create a "presumption of prejudice."

RELATED Council settles with 2 pinned by Derek Chauvin years before George Floyd death

Chauvin's team also argued that a police officer cannot be convicted of second-degree murder because they are authorized to use force against resisting suspects. Reyes said an officer can be convicted for using unreasonable force.

"Police officers undoubtedly have a challenging, difficult, and sometimes dangerous job. However, no one is above the law," Reyes wrote.

"When they commit a crime, they must be held accountable just as those individuals that they lawfully apprehend. The law only permits police officers to use reasonable force when effecting a lawful arrest. Chauvin crossed that line here when he used unreasonable force on Floyd."

Advertisement

Chauvin may bring his case to the Minnesota Supreme Court, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The high court could decide whether to hear the case or not.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the lead prosecutor in the Chauvin murder trial, applauded the decision by the appeals court.

"I am grateful for the decision of the Court of Appeals, and grateful we have a system where everyone, no matter how egregious their offense, is entitled to due process and fair treatment," he said in a statement. "The court's decision today shows once again no one is above the law -- and no one is beneath it."