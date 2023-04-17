2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting

April 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting over the weekend in Louisville, a city in Kentucky still mourning those killed early last week in a mass shooting at a local bank.

Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters during a press conference that the shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. in Chickasaw Park where hundreds were attempting to enjoy their Saturday night.

He said six were shot when a gunman opened fire into a crowd. Two people were found dead in the park while those injured were transported to the UofL Hospital by private vehicle or ambulance. One person was listed in critical condition, he said.

"As of right now, we have no witnesses to this incident," Humphrey said during the press conference, while calling on the unknown gunman to turn themself in.

"We know that this will not end well. The best case scenario is for you to turn yourself in and stop this," he said.

The shooting occurred less than a week after five people were killed and eight others were injured at the Old National Bank in the city on Monday.

The gunman -- identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee at the bank who had recently been notified that he had been fired -- had live streamed the mass shooting, and died when shot by police.

"It is with deep sorrow that we grapple with yet another shooting in our city, this time in Chickasaw Park, just five days after the horrific mass shooting at Old National Bank," Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement Sunday.

"And, it is not just these two incidents -- there have been other shootings between, resulting in even more lives lost."

During the Saturday night press conference, he vowed action will be taken to prevent gun violence in the city.

"We're going to be taking action to prevent these acts of gun violence, whether they are mass shootings, whether they are shootings at parks on beautiful Saturday nights, whether they are individual shootings at any time of day or on any street corner, or whether by suicide," he said. "We as a community must come together and take action."