E. Jean Carroll arrives to Federal District Court on October 21, 2020. A judge said Monday her trial against Donald Trump can move forward.

April 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York said Monday that E. Jean Carroll's defamation and battery civil trial against former President Donald Trump can move toward its April 25 start after denying him a one-month "cooling off" period. Carroll, a former columnist for Elle, charged in November that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. She was able to file the case by using a new law that eliminated statutes of limitations in sexual-abuse cases. Advertisement

Trump's lawyers had asked for extra time because of the news-media coverage of his unrelated criminal indictment in Manhattan in March in connection to alleged hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up a supposed affair.

"There is no justification for an adjournment," Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled in rejecting Trump's request, according to ABC News. "This case is entirely unrelated to the state prosecution. Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse."

Trump's attorney tried to compare the similarities in both cases in hopes of tying them together, which Kaplan roundly rejected. He said the Daniels case was not based on the ex-president having sex with Daniels but on whether he falsified his business records while Carroll is alleging rape.

Carroll had said she decided to come forward in 2017 when the #MeToo movement began in response to the revelation that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted women in Hollywood. She first made the allegations in an excerpt from her book published as an article in New York Magazine in 2019.