Texas substitute teacher fired for alleged in-class 'fight club'

April 16 (UPI) -- A substitute teacher for a school district in Texas has been fired after she allegedly encouraged students to brawl in what parents have called an in-class "fight club."

The teacher was identified as an employee of Mesquite ISD outside of Dallas, who was hired on March 6, the school district said in a statement to KXAS-TV. She will not be eligible to be rehired and the matter has been referred to the Mesquite Police Department for an investigation.

She was named as Natally Garcia by WFAA-TV and the alleged incident happened Wednesday at Kimbrough Middle School.

"Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place. Her actions are appalling and intolerable," the MISD statement said.

"Yesterday afternoon, campus administrators personally contacted all parents of the students in the class by phone to inform them of the situation and the school's swift response."

Footage of the teacher encouraging the students was obtained by KXAS-TV.

"I was devastated. I was like, I couldn't watch the full video," said Beatriz Martinez, whose daughter recorded the incident.

"I had to stop it multiple times because I didn't think it was real. I was like, this must be a prank. This is not real."