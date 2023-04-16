Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Texas substitute teacher fired for alleged in-class 'fight club'

By Adam Schrader

April 16 (UPI) -- A substitute teacher for a school district in Texas has been fired after she allegedly encouraged students to brawl in what parents have called an in-class "fight club."

The teacher was identified as an employee of Mesquite ISD outside of Dallas, who was hired on March 6, the school district said in a statement to KXAS-TV. She will not be eligible to be rehired and the matter has been referred to the Mesquite Police Department for an investigation.

Advertisement

She was named as Natally Garcia by WFAA-TV and the alleged incident happened Wednesday at Kimbrough Middle School.

"Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place. Her actions are appalling and intolerable," the MISD statement said.

"Yesterday afternoon, campus administrators personally contacted all parents of the students in the class by phone to inform them of the situation and the school's swift response."

Footage of the teacher encouraging the students was obtained by KXAS-TV.

"I was devastated. I was like, I couldn't watch the full video," said Beatriz Martinez, whose daughter recorded the incident.

Advertisement

"I had to stop it multiple times because I didn't think it was real. I was like, this must be a prank. This is not real."

Read More

Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station

Latest Headlines

At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
At least 4 killed and more than 20 injured in shooting at Sweet-16 party in Alabama
April 16 (UPI) -- At least four people have been killed and more than 20 more injured in a shooting at a Sweet-16 birthday party in Dadeville, Ala.
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
David's Bridal to lay off more than 9,000 employees nationwide
April 16 (UPI) -- The wedding-wear retail giant David's Bridal will lay off more than 9,000 workers nationwide, the company has announced.
Fulton County moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fulton County moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'
April 16 (UPI) -- The Fulton County Jail in Georgia is moving more than 600 inmates to other counties following an investigation into the death of Lashawn Thompson.
Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges
April 16 (UPI) -- A member of the Tennessee Air National Guard who applied to be a hitman online has been hit with federal charges, prosecutors said Friday.
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
April 15 (UPI) -- The son of the Bronx mob affiliate known as Sally Daz has been sentenced to life in prison for planning the 2018 execution of his father.
Artist Nancy Baker Cahill creates AR art of uterus projected over U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Artist Nancy Baker Cahill creates AR art of uterus projected over U.S. Supreme Court
April 15 (UPI) -- Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist based in Los Angeles, has created a new piece that uses augmented reality technology to project an image of a uterus exploding over the U.S. Supreme Court.
Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
April 15 (UPI) -- A man who once modeled for the covers of romance novels was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico
April 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said that it is searching for three American sailors, who have were last seen nearly two weeks ago in Mexico.
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
April 15 (UPI) -- A Texas Republican lawmaker is facing a possible probe into an "inappropriate relationship" with an intern, reports said.
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, providing the public a rare look at his personal finances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
'Respected' Russian general returns to Ukraine; Putin to tap military brass as political candidates
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement