U.S. News
April 16, 2023 / 12:40 PM

Fulton County moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'

By Joe Fisher
The Fulton County Jail in Georgia is moving more than 600 inmates to other counties following an investigation into the death of Lashawn Thompson. Photo courtesy of Michael Harper/Facebook
The Fulton County Jail in Georgia is moving more than 600 inmates to other counties following an investigation into the death of Lashawn Thompson. Photo courtesy of Michael Harper/Facebook

April 16 (UPI) -- The Fulton County Jail in Georgia is moving more than 600 inmates to other counties following an investigation into the death of Lashawn Thompson.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said the jail is experiencing an outbreak of "infectious disease" and is infested with bed bugs, live and other "vermin," CNN reported.

Thompson died on Sept. 13 while incarcerated, officials said. He was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery on June 12 and was eventually placed in the psychiatric wing of the Fulton County Jail after officials determined he had mental health issues.

Michael Harper, an attorney for Thompson's family, alleged in a statement that he was found dead in a "filthy jail cell" after being "eaten alive by insects and bed bugs."

"Jail records obtained via GA Open Records Requests establish that the detention offices and medical staff at the jail noticed that Mr. Thompson was deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid to him or to help him," Harper said.

"They literally watched his health decline until he died. When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words, she 'freaked out.'"

Thompson's family has approved photos of his body to be shared by Harper, but the images are too graphic to share.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of Thompson's death while in custody remains "undetermined," according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The department said it is unable to share what Thompson's health condition was when he was arrested or the decisions he made to accept or refuse medical care.

The sheriff's office said on Friday it has taken several "immediate actions" in response to Thompson's death. It has allocated $500,000 to the elimination of vermin, is updating security protocols, adding staff to its mental health unit and transferring more than 600 inmates from its overcrowded facility.

When the investigation into Thompson's death is complete, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations will review the case to determine if criminal charges are warranted, the sheriff's office said.

