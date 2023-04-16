Advertisement
April 16, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Air National Guardsman who applied to be hitman online hit with federal charges

By Adam Schrader
A member of the Tennessee Air National Guard who applied to be a hitman online has been hit with federal charges. Photo courtesy of RentAHitman.com
A member of the Tennessee Air National Guard who applied to be a hitman online has been hit with federal charges. Photo courtesy of RentAHitman.com

April 16 (UPI) -- A member of the Tennessee Air National Guard who applied to be a hitman online has been hit with federal charges, prosecutors said Friday.

Josiah Ernesto Garcia, 21, allegedly began searching for contract mercenary jobs online in mid-February when he came across the website rentahitman.com, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors noted that the website is a parody website that was originally created to advertise a cyber security startup company but received numerous inquiries about murder-for-hire services after the company failed.

The website's administrator ultimately converted it into a humorous hitman webpage featuring fake testimonials for murder-for-hire services.

RELATED Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru

Garcia allegedly reached out to the website in February, hoping to be hired as a hitman. The website owner asked him to submit his resume and identification documents.

The airman noted that he was a "marksman expert" who had been awarded "for not missing a single bullseye" on his military qualifying tests. Garcia has been a member of the Air National Guard since July 2021, according to the complaint.

In a follow-up email, Garcia added that he wanted the job because he had a baby on the way and wanted a job that "related" to his military experience of "shooting and killing the marked target."

RELATED Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

Under the direction of the FBI, the website owner responded to Garcia and notified him that a "field coordinator" would be in touch with him, the complaint reads.

An undercover FBI employee contacted Garcia by text message on April 3 and claimed to be a recruiter for Rent A Hitman seeking to schedule a phone interview, which was scheduled for April 5.

During the fake job interview, the undercover FBI agent asked Garcia if his was in law enforcement and he responded that he was not but that he was an airman in the National Guard.

RELATED Former Indian member of parliament, jailed for kidnapping plot, shot dead on live TV

After negotiations on payment for his services, the undercover agent asked Garcia if he owned any weapons and he responded that he possessed an M4A1, a fully automatic variant of the M4 carbine and only available to the military.

Garcia also confirmed during the interview that he was comfortable with torturing victims and taking trophies at the request of a purported client.

The undercover agent met Garcia at a bar the next day in Nashville where he was asked if he still wanted to accept a murder-for-hire job.

"I've been looking into this for some time now," Garcia responded. "I was looking for a way to make good money."

The complaint shows that the undercover agent asked Garcia multiple times if he was sure he wanted to become a hitman, and even appeared to try to coax him out of it.

"You are locked in? This is what you want? Because it sounds like you have a lot going on. You're in the military. You've got college. You've got a lot going on, as far as good things in your life to kinda' get in this world," the undercover agent told Garcia.

"It is a shady world, and I just don't want you to have regrets if you come to work for us, because it, I mean it messes with your mind, shooting people."

Each time he was pressed, Garcia confirmed he wanted to become a hitman.

The undercover agent continued exchanging texts with Garcia over the next week until he presented him with a "target package" containing information for a fictional target to kill and agreed to pay the airman $5,000 for his services on Wednesday.

Garcia counted the money and accepted the package and was subsequently arrested by the FBI.

After his arrest, Garcia waived his Miranda rights and agreed to further questioning by the FBI agents -- telling them that he needed the money because his family could not confirm rent.

Garcia was charged with use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

