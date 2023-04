Police in Oregon are looking for Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, as he is accused of fatally shooting a local officer on Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police/ Facebook

April 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oregon said Sunday they are hunting a 36-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a police officer a night prior. Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, was killed Saturday night after being called to a residence in Nyssa, a city home to some 3,200 people along Oregon's eastern border with Idaho. Advertisement

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said Sunday in a statement that Johnson was responding to call concerning "a violent individual damaging property and threatening others" near the Nyssa residence at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Upon his arrival, Johnson learned that the suspect, identified as Rene Castro of Nyssa, had fled the scene. Authorities said Johnson then left in pursuit and stopped a vehicle at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street North, when an armed suspect, believed to be Castro, immediately opened fire before fleeing the scene.

"There was no time to return fire before officer Johnson was fatally hit," Goldthorpe said.

Emergency personnel followed by local police were quickly on the scene, but Johnson was already dead, according to authorities.

Release on behalf of Malheur County DA: On-Duty Officer Killed- Malheur Countyhttps://t.co/WrZO0iAj7D All available authorities are searching for Rene Castro (36) Nyssa. Anyone with information about his location, call Malheur County Dispatch 541-473-5125. pic.twitter.com/l4ZkSZJY7v— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) April 16, 2023 Advertisement

The investigation is being headed by Oregon State Police with assistance from the Malheur County Sheriff and "pretty much every police agency from various departments in Idaho all the way to La Grande, including federal authorities," Goldthorpe added.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends & community of Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson of Nyssa Police Department & active member of @ORCorrections," Oregon State Police tweeted. "Rest in peace, Ofc. Johnson. You'll never be forgotten."

Investigators are calling on the public for help in locating Castro, asking those with information to contact the Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.

RELATED Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged with assault after shooting