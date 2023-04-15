Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2023 / 9:20 PM

Son of 'Sally Daz' sentenced for 2018 execution of mobster dad in McDonald's drive-thru

By Adam Schrader
The son of the Bronx mob affiliate known as Sally Daz has been sentenced to life in prison for planning the 2018 execution of his father at a McDonald's drive-thru in New York City, pictured. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
The son of the Bronx mob affiliate known as Sally Daz has been sentenced to life in prison for planning the 2018 execution of his father at a McDonald's drive-thru in New York City, pictured. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

April 15 (UPI) -- The son of the Bronx mob affiliate known as Sally Daz has been sentenced to life in prison for planning the 2018 execution of his father.

Anthony Zottola, 45, was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment plus 112 years for his role in the murder of Sylvester Zottola, an associate of the Bonanno crime family who went by the name Sally Daz, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

The elder Zottola, 71, was whacked in October 2018 while sitting in his car waiting to pick up coffee he ordered from a McDonald's drive-thru in the Bronx borough of New York City after surviving numerous other execution attempts orchestrated by his own son hoping to take over his real estate business.

Zottola had also plotted to kill his brother, Salvatore Zottola, who helped their dad run his company A&S Maintenance.

Advertisement

Salvatore Zottola addressed his brother during the sentencing hearing, stating that Anthony "had everything in life."

"What you did to dad, to myself and to this entire family is unimaginable," Salvatore Zottola said.

People affiliated with the Metropolitan Detention Center, where Zottola has been housed since his arrest, wrote to the federal judge overseeing the case on Zottola's behalf ahead of the sentencing hearing Friday.

RELATED Justice Department announces charges against leaders of Sinaloa drug cartel

William J. Sawicz wrote in his character letter that Zottola was "overwhelmed, scared and depressed" after arriving in custody at the federal pre-trial jail.

"Most adults in custody put on the tough guy bravado but Mr. Zottola wears his heart on his sleeve," Sawicz wrote in his letter obtained by UPI.

"Mr. Zottola acts selflessly putting others before himself. He has a comforting air about himself. I find myself in awe of the amount of care he provides others."

RELATED Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, however, characterized Zottola's crime as "cold-blooded" and said that his "elderly" father was "stalked, beaten and stabbed" numerous times wither ever knowing who orchestrated the plot.

"It was his own son, who was so determined to control the family's lucrative real estate business, that he hired a gang of hit men to murder his father," Peace said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also charged several other men in the murder-for-hire plot, including Herman "Taliban" Blanco, Arthur "Feddi Bossgod" Codner, Jason "The Hat" Cummings, Kalik "Dottkom" McFarlane, Himen "A Boggie" Ross, Bushawn "Shelz" Shelton, Julian "Bizzzy" Snipe, Alfredo Lopez and Branden Peterson.

Ross was also sentenced to life imprisonment plus 112 years for his role in the murder.

The saga began when Zottola hired Shelton to kill Sylvester and Salvatore in November 2017, according to the indictment obtained by UPI. Shelton recruited others to help with the murders -- with their first attempt that month.

In December 2017, three men invaded Sylvester Zottola's home and hit him in head with a gun, stabbed him multiple times, and slashed his throat. He was then shot in the head, chest and hand in front oh his home in July 2018 but survived the shooting as well.

Eventually, the men placed a tracking device on his car which led them to the Mcdonald's where Zottola was shot dead by Ross.

Shelton previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire and is awaiting sentencing.

Blanco was sentenced to 240 months in prison while Codner was sentenced to 228 months in prison. Cummings and Peterson were sentenced to 204 months in prison and 192 months in prison respectively.

Advertisement

Read More

Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station

Latest Headlines

Artist Nancy Baker Cahill creates AR art of uterus projected over U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Artist Nancy Baker Cahill creates AR art of uterus projected over U.S. Supreme Court
April 15 (UPI) -- Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist based in Los Angeles, has created a new piece that uses augmented reality technology to project an image of a uterus exploding over the U.S. Supreme Court.
Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
April 15 (UPI) -- A man who once modeled for the covers of romance novels was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard looking for three missing American sailors in Mexico
April 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said that it is searching for three American sailors, who have were last seen nearly two weeks ago in Mexico.
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
April 15 (UPI) -- A Texas Republican lawmaker is facing a possible probe into an "inappropriate relationship" with an intern, reports said.
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, providing the public a rare look at his personal finances.
Mega Millions ticket sold in NYC wins $476 million jackpot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mega Millions ticket sold in NYC wins $476 million jackpot
April 15 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket sold in the New York City borough of Queens won a $476 million jackpot after matching all six Mega Millions numbers that were drawn on Friday.
Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station
April 15 (UPI) -- One man is in custody following a bomb threat and subsequent standoff at a TV news station in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and other top officials during an official visit to Hanoi Saturday meant to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials on Saturday are reviewing contamination levels to determine when Richmond, Ind., residents forced to evacuate their homes can return following a toxic fire at a recycling facility.
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
April 15 (UPI) -- California prosecutors say in newly filed documents that an argument over the sister of his alleged attacker led to the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement