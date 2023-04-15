Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2023 / 3:35 PM

Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station

By Simon Druker
One man is in custody following a bomb threat and subsequent standoff at a TV news station in Kalamazoo, Mich., this week. File Photo courtesy Kalamazoo Public Safety
One man is in custody following a bomb threat and subsequent standoff at a TV news station in Kalamazoo, Mich., this week. File Photo courtesy Kalamazoo Public Safety

April 15 (UPI) -- One man is in custody following a bomb threat and subsequent standoff at a TV news station in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Police negotiated with the man for two hours Thursday afternoon, while he remained inside the lobby of WWMT-TV.

Advertisement

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, after initially telling employees at the station he had a bomb.

"He wanted to talk to a reporter, looked at the clock and I said there was nobody in (the) news (department) at this point and time," News Channel 3 Chief Engineer George Markle told reporters at his station following the incident.

"When he didn't like that response, he said he had an explosive device and started pushing past me."

Markle said he quickly managed to lock the man in the station's lobby then ran back inside and alerted everyone, leading to a quick building evacuation.

RELATED Japanese PM Kishida unhurt after explosion at campaign event

Markle said the man told him he "wasn't afraid to die."

Advertisement

"We got everyone out of the building. We cleared the building in less than a couple of minutes," assistant news director Jon McCrary told the station. "We are very fortunate that nothing happened and that all of our staff is safe and sound."

Police arrived and talked to the man while he was in the lobby, continuing to smoke cigarettes. The man walked out of the lobby around 4:30 p.m., where officers handcuffed him and took him into custody, more than two hours after he first arrived.

RELATED Suspect in U.S. classified intelligence leak faces charges in court

Officers then used a robot to help search and retrieve a backpack he was carrying to ensure there were no actual explosives. Police said the backpack contained electronics, including a phone charger, and wires meant to imitate a bomb, but no explosive material.

"They talked to the person, locked inside the lobby actually, for about an hour and a half or two hours ... And ultimately it was a peaceful resolution," Kalamazoo Police Department spokesman Jay Shatara told WOOD-TV.

The incident forced the news channel to broadcast its two evening newscasts from across the street.

Read More

Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee

Latest Headlines

Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and other top officials during an official visit to Hanoi Saturday meant to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials on Saturday are reviewing contamination levels to determine when Richmond, Ind., residents forced to evacuate their homes can return following a toxic fire at a recycling facility.
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
April 15 (UPI) -- California prosecutors say in newly filed documents that an argument over the sister of his alleged attacker led to the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco.
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
April 15 (UPI) -- Newly released body camera footage shows that New Mexico police officers realized they were at the wrong house shortly before shooting and killing a 52-year-old man.
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says he is expecting to announce his intention to run for re-election in 2024 "relatively soon."
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
April 15 (UPI) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed anti-abortion legislation that passed the state Legislature by wide margins.
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
April 14 (UPI) -- The Montana legislature passed a bill on Friday to ban TikTok in the state, sending the legislation to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
April 14 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin competed the delivery of a Freedom-class littoral combat ship to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin, the Navy announced Friday.
Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and the Supreme Court should investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for failing to disclose gifts and property sales to billionaire donor Harlan Crow.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
April 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's ruling preventing access to mifepristone by mail, handing a victory to the Biden administration and abortion rights advocates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Qualcomm's $800M fine upheld by Korea's highest court
Qualcomm's $800M fine upheld by Korea's highest court
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes
Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Jan. 6 rioter who pinned Capitol police officer sentenced to 7.5 years
Jan. 6 rioter who pinned Capitol police officer sentenced to 7.5 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement