Former romance novel cover model sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

Logan James Barnhart, who once modeled for the covers of romance novels, was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo courtesy of FBI

April 15 (UPI) -- A man who once modeled for the covers of romance novels was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Logan James Barnhart, 41, was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison and another 36 months of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot, the Justice Department announced Friday. Advertisement

Barnhart has also been ordered to pay a fine of $3,688 and restitution in the amount of $2,000, prosecutors said.

The capitol rioter has appeared on the covers of numerous books including "Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance" by Nicole Snow and "Lighter" by Mila Cole.

Barnhart, from Michigan, has admitted to being part of a mob that confronted police at the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace.

As co-defendant Jack Wade Whitton began beating an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department with a crutch, Barnhart hopped over a banister to approach them and joined in the tussle.

Barnhart grabbed the officer by the neck of his ballistic vest and dragged him with Whitton down the steps and into the crowd, who began pummeling him with objects including a flagpole and a baton.

The officer suffered injuries including bruising and abrasions, according to prosecutors.

Barnhart returned to the archway and pushed other rioters toward police officers as the two forces clashed on the Capitol steps.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested for crimes related to the insurrection in the last two years. More than 320 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.