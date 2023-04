1/5

President Joe Biden, shown here speaking at Dublin Castle on Thursday, told reporters he will be announcing his reelection run "relatively soon." Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Pool

April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that he is expecting to announce his intention to run for reelection in 2024 "relatively soon." When asked about his likely reelection run by reporters in Ireland before boarding Air Force One, Biden said, "I've already made that calculus. We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done." Advertisement

When asked to clarify, Biden reiterated, "I told you my plan is to run again."

While Biden hasn't faced significant opposition to his potential reelection run from within the Democratic Party, multiple high-profile Republicans are reportedly exploring Presidential runs.

Earlier the month, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork for a Democratic presidential run. In February, Marianne Williamson, who was a 2020 Democratic primary candidate, announced her intention to run for president in 2024.