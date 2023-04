Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist based in Los Angeles, has created a new piece that uses augmented reality technology to project an image of a uterus exploding over the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo courtesy of Nancy Baker Cahill/ Instagram

April 15 (UPI) -- Nancy Baker Cahill, a new media artist based in Los Angeles, has created a new piece that uses augmented reality technology to project an image of a uterus exploding over the U.S. Supreme Court. The artwork, titled "State Property," can be viewed by anyone within a half-mile radius of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., through a free app called 4th Wall. Advertisement

A video of the AR creation working was posted by Cahill on her Instagram on Thursday.

Cahill said in the video caption that the work was made "to protest the emergent brutality leveled at over half of the population after this disgraced court overturned Roe v. Wade."

"Barbaric state laws have since been proposed or passed across the country by Republican majority legislatures," Cahill wrote.

"We are now witnessing the beginning of these cruel externalities, including the criminalization of health care, of miscarriages, of health care providers, of safe medicine, and of pregnant citizens themselves. Forced birth is violent. Preventing access to contraception is their logical next move."

The artwork was first exhibited by Epoch Gallery in an exhibit released as an NFT, or non-fungible token, in 2022 but has now been geolocated to the actual Supreme Court building.

Advertisement

Cahill said in her post that the new AR piece will also be installed over selected state houses.