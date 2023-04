1/3

Consumers went to the bar rather than spend money on big-ticket items. Data show consumer spending in the U.S. economy declined last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Trends in motor vehicle sales and other general merchandise helped push retail sales figures down 1% from month-ago levels, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday. The Commerce Department reported that retail sales figures month-on-month to March declined as consumers cut back on spending on higher-priced items. Total sales from January to March were up 5.4% from last year. Advertisement

Consumers are still spending as Friday's data show sales at bars and other food-service establishments are up 13% from year-ago levels.

Recent data show the economy is slowing down, signaling aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meant to curb consumer-level inflation are working as designed.

The Consumer Price Index from Wednesday showed a 0.1% increase for March and 5% year-on-year. The year-on-year reading is well-below the 9% spike in prices from last June.

While food prices were unchanged in March, energy prices fell by 3.5%. Egg prices notably fell 10.9% last month, after previous increases. The Producer Price Index, a gauge of prices at the wholesale level, declined following a 0.4% increase in January and no change month-on-month to February.

Much of the decline was attributed to wholesale goods related to energy, though the price for vegetables also declined.

"Conversely, prices for light motor trucks increased 0.7%," Thursday's report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics read, echoing data in Friday's report on retail sales.

The White House lauded much of the recent trends but stressed inflation was still too high. While inflation is on the decline, it's still above the 2% target rate for the Federal Reserve.

Investment bank ING said Friday that recent trends are encouraging, but the Fed will likely opt for another rate hike of 25 basis points when it meets again in early May. If ING is right, that would mark the 11th consecutive rake hike from the U.S. central bank.