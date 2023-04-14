Lockheed Martin delivers Freedom-class littoral combat ship to Navy

Lockheed Martin has completed delivery on a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, which will be dubbed the USS Marinette. The USS Milwaukee, shown here, is of the same variant. File Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/U.S. Navy

April 14 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin competed the delivery of a Freedom-class littoral combat ship to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin, the Navy announced Friday. The ship is scheduled to be commissioned in the June as the USS Marinette, making it the second ship to be named after the city and is the 13th Freedom-class LCS. Advertisement

Littoral combat ships are designed to move quickly with the capacity to operate near shorelines and play multiple roles in a theater of war including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-air warfare and electronic warfare.

The Navy's LCS fleet has two variants, the Freedom variant, which is a monohull design and is built by Lockheed Martin in Marinette, Wisc., and the Independence variant, which has a trimaran hull and is currently built by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala.

According to the Navy, the future USS Marinette completed a round of testing to evaluate the onboard systems in November.

"As a result of these successful trials, the Navy accepted delivery and will continue post-delivery certifications and qualifications to ready her for fleet operations," the Navy said in a statement.

Lockheed Martin has come under fire from Human Right's Watch for selling weapons to the Saudi Arabian government during the bombing campaign which killed tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians. LSC ships are among weapons Lockheed Martin has sold to Saudi Arabia.

